Ricky Martin arrives hand in hand with her husband on the red carpet, and causes a sensation. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

As newlyweds, the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin comes from the hand of her husband, Jwan yosef, to the red carpet and cause a sensation. The beautiful couple accompanied their great friend, the Spanish actress, Penélope Cruz to an event at the Museum of Modern Art, where he received recognition for his extensive career.

However, in the Red carpet, the eyes fell on the lovers, Ricky Martin Y Jwan yosef, who did not hide their love at all, and shouted to the four winds: love is love, they looked adorable!

The event

The prestigious event presented by Chanel, which was held at the Museum of Modern Art to benefit the films that are preserved there, recognized the broad and fruitful career of the beautiful actress of Spanish origin, Penelope Cruz, who came beautiful with an elegant red dress with a light train and details in animal print.

Ricky Martin, as expected, was one of the VIP guests of the beautiful actress of Vanilla Sky and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​for which he dedicated a nice and proud message for his recognition, through his social networks.

“Friend, last night we celebrated you as you deserve it. You are magical. Lots of light and love for you and your family always. Let the successes continue. We love you! ”, Wrote the interpreter of Livin ‘la Vida Loca and La Mordidita.

Love is love

However, one of the details that attracted the most attention and that fell in love with his fans on social networks, were the subtle and touching displays of love that he showed towards his partner for more than 4 years, the painter Jwan yosef, with whom he has formed a beautiful family of four children: Matteo and Valentino martin, Lucía Martin-Yosef and Renn Martin-Yosef.

Although there will always be negative comments about their relationship, the reality is that most are happy that Ricky Martin find yourself happy and in love with the family of your dreams. Plus, the nearly 50-year-old singer lives his life to the fullest and enjoys it every second, no matter what they say.

It is not yet clear when they began their courtship, but it was in 2016 that the two were caught walking through New York together, and were later seen on vacation in Japan. Immediately, the ex of Rebecca de Alba He made their relationship official by publishing an image on his social networks in which he appears holding the hand of the painter of Syrian origin with a clear message: “yes”, answering all the doubts and rumors about his love life.

The happy couple she secretly married in 2017 by all of the law, ensuring that they signed all the necessary documents, exchanging wedding vows and prenuptial agreements. And since then they have become inseparable.