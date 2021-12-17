Robots, virtual reality and digital currency: the technologies of the 2022 Olympic Games

Robot Pepper. (photo: Heraldo Binario)

In a few months the greatest sporting event of all time will take place on the streets of Beijing, China. The Olympic Games Winter 2022 will bring together thousands of athletes competing for gold, silver and bronze medals, demonstrating high performance in various sports disciplines.

In addition to the emotions that each competition brings, you should know that Beijing will host an exhibition of high technology. These technological innovations will extend from retail to medicine and infrastructure.

A group of Chinese experts has developed a virus detection system. This system includes aerosols that trigger an alert in the event that the coronavirus in the space.

Beijing’s main objective for this coming season is to prevent the Olympic Games, which will begin on February 4, from triggering a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in China. Also, at a recent press conference, the organizers explained that these aerosols will guarantee the necessary sanitary security.

They claim that this new technology allows apply disinfection and detection measures at an early stage; lThe sprays are designed with nanofiltration techniques for cooling and water treatment systems at the main Olympic venues.

Those who will benefit the most from this decision are the ice hockey competitors, as in the Wukesong Center, where they will train and compete, they will have robots that spray disinfectants, and that they will provide this service at all times.

Robot Pepper designed for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games (photo: RPP)

On the other hand, the Beijing Olympics will feature 5G technology to ensure more effective communication; as many interviews will have to be done online. This is because all people arriving from abroad will find themselves in “bubbles” to keep them isolated from the rest of China.

For this reason, a cloud interview platform or camera system has been designed to be managed by remote control to reduce the interaction between athletes and journalists.

Likewise, a 5G-compliant driverless minibus will be a mobile retail store. With a simple wave of the hand, residents of the Shougang Industrial Park can summon a driverless minibus that stops nearby. Then passengers will be able to press a virtual button to purchase more than 20 items, including water or souvenirs from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Lack of snow is one of the main concerns: Yanqing and Zhangjiakou receive only about 20 centimeters a year, which would require the use of about 186,000 cubic meters of water for artificial production.

In response to concerns that such consumption could affect supplies to Beijing, authorities made a handover to prevent a reduction in groundwater levels in the area.

In addition, the Commission ensures that the world’s “most efficient” guns will be used, they will only trigger when “high precision” weather systems detect a rise in temperature.

Visitors to the 2022 Winter Olympics will also be able to use digital yuan or eRMB, backed by the People’s Bank of China to buy items.

Major cities like Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou they should be ready for widespread use of eRMB digital payments.

Gigital Yuan. (photo: Criptonoticias)

China Unicom has announced that its strong telecommunications infrastructure will allow 4K to 8K ultra high definition video transmission, as well as the virtual reality Y the augmented reality live of the competitions.

The Technical Director of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, Zhang Xiaoyang, He said the pandemic has created many challenges for the Games, but has also created new developments and opportunities.

