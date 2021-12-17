Roger Martínez leaving America? A big one goes with everything for him





Javier Juarez

Roger Martinez has become a whim for Boca Juniors, the Xeneize team has been behind the Colombian for a long time and after a semester in which the forward had a secondary role in America, they seek to reactivate the option of returning him to the Argentine league. Roger played in Racing Club, Santamarina and Aldosivi years ago.

South American media warned of Boca’s intention to finally become the coffee attacker. Juan roman riquelme He has tried to bring Roger to his team on several occasions, but has never succeeded, the manager hopes that the next one will be the final one.

Journalist Diego monroig informed that Boca Juniors will go after Roger after defining the continuity of Sebastián Battaglia at the head of the Bostero team. Battaglia won the Maradona Cup from Barcelona and that increased his desire to continue leading the Xeneize team: “This is my home.

The last game of the year has just finished and we achieved the things we wanted in a difficult time at the club. Now you have to rest, take a necessary vacation and consider the objectives to 2022. For my part, I am very satisfied with the work that has been done so far. We are going to sit down to analyze everything, ”said Sebastián.

Boca Juniors He wants to strengthen himself to compete in a good way in the Copa Libertadores 2022 and Roger Martínez is one of the footballers who are in the spotlight.

The Colombian shared the forward position with Henry Martín and Federico Viñas, Santiago Solari He gave him a secondary role and that can open the doors of Coapa for him. Roger played 9 games as a starter in the Apertura 2021 and scored 3 goals.

If Martínez leaves the nest the Eagles They have to make an important contract up front, the Azulcremas fans cry out for weight reinforcements.

