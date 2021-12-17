Roger Martínez’s reaction to his imminent departure from Club América

Rumors again point to Roger Martínez leaving Mexico and arriving at Boca Juniors in Argentina. How is the Colombian spending these days?

December 16, 2021 10:39 am

In the middle of the year, when scandals in his private life were abundant, Roger Martínez had the opportunity to leave Club América to reorganize himself indoors and Boca Juniors seemed to be the great option.

Despite the interest of the Argentine club, a monetary agreement was never reached for the Colombian’s departure and he himself chose to remain in Mexico for a longer time to redeem himself in front of the fans.

During this last semester of 2021, the coffee grower did not occupy a main role within the team and was numerously relegated to the bench by Santiago Solari, alternating starts in minor games.

Although the team was catapulting itself as the great candidate to stay with Liga MX, it unexpectedly ran into Pumas in the quarterfinals and the dream ended sooner than expected.

Faced with this new failure of Las Águilas, Roger could be rethinking the possibility of leaving and once again the Xeneize is on the prowl, so the first formal offer is expected to arrive in January.

Faced with all the rumors that bring him closer to Argentina, the attacker reacted on his social networks with a photograph directly from the beach, showing that he takes everything with absolute naturalness and that another frustrated transfer will not affect him.