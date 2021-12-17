Romeo and Aventura will perform their bachatas

A decade ago the group Adventure announced their separation. With the album “The last” they undertook a tour that took them throughout Latin America and the United States.

At that time, Romeo, Henry, Max and Lenny Santos finished in the land of meringue and bachata with a “sold out” in the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium. After this milestone, each one continued with their careers, but the public did not stop cheering and consuming the successes of Adventure.

That is why this weekend of 2021 will be a big reunion, since the closing of the tour “Immortal“Stops this December 18 and 19 at 8:00 pm and the Olympic will once again host the” Kings of the bachata”.

As expected, within days the first show was full, so producer Saymon Díaz announced another date this Sunday.

In fact, Romeo Santos has had the luxury of filling this capacity for two consecutive nights in his solo release.

Compliance with measures

As reported by Saymon Díaz, the presentations will be governed by the health protocol established by the authorities to protect from possible COVID-19 infections and the vaccination card will be required upon entering the venue.

Through a press release, from the offices of SD Concerts, the company in charge of the assembly, it was reported that the Ministry of Public Health had already granted the authorization.

“We have permits in hand, technology ready and an excellent human staff ready to put together these two productions that promise to make history,” they reported.

Assembly details are finalized at the Stadium. The stage will have a modern scenography and play of lights.

Euphoria for reunion

The expected reunion of Adventure Romeo Santos had already been caressing him. This is because in his album “Utopia” (2019), which broke all the popularity charts, the Dominican-born bachatero recorded the song “Inmortal” and the euphoria of the fans was such that in 2020 they announced the tour of the same name, but The coronavirus pandemic prevented it from taking place, only two cities in the US were able to see the show.

The song “Immortal” debuted at # 5 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and was named Billboard’s Tropical Song of the Year.

They also got together in the historic “Utopia” concert, held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, in 2019, before more than 82 thousand people.

In May 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, they met to perform a charity ‘live’ on Facebook.

In that year, during the Lo Nuestro Awards ceremony, Adventure obtained the statuette of the “Tropical Song of the Year” and the singer Romeo Santos won an award in the category ‘Artist of the Year – Tropical’.

Before coming to the country, the tour “Immortal”He has already toured the largest stadiums in the United States such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and the Metlife in New Jersey.

Owners of a generation

Those young people with Dominican roots who grew up in the Bronx, in the United States, and who sang in the mid-90s in parks and school fairs gave it the modern touch that the bachata just opening the 2000s. Adventure marked a generation with hits such as “Obsession”, “When will you return”, “The wedding”, “A kiss”, taking the bachata all over.

But it was in the Dominican Republic, with the song “Obsesión”, where the epicenter of his success took place.

During their heyday they released five studio albums. Before Adventure They came to be called “Los tinellers” when they were indeed teenagers and from that album the song “Trampa de amor” stands out.

In his solo debut, Romeo Santos continued to lead popularity with albums such as Fórmula Vol. I and Vol. 2, Golden and Utopia, with international hits such as “Indecent Proposal”, “You”, “Odio”, “Centavito”, among others.

Some surprises are expected on these two historic nights. Do you sign up? l

Date: Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 December. Place: Olympic Stadium. Time: 8:00 pm. Tickets at Tuboleta.com.do