Rosie Rivera burst into tears when talking about the audit that her nephews initiated against her

Rosie, Jenni Rivera’s sister, broke down in tears when talking about the audit that her nephews began towards her (Photo: Instagram / @rosierivera)

The Rivera family continues to be immersed in the controversy that began when Rosie rivera announced that he would be leaving his post as executor and head of the company Jenni Rivera Enterprises after nine years. The sister of the Band Diva again he defended himself against the accusations raised among the singer’s fans by the audit that is currently being carried out.

A few months ago it became known that Rosie Rivera was being investigated because the son of Jenni Rivera They asked for an audit of the company that their mother left them. Since then, the different versions of what caused this family controversy have been released.

Johnny lopez, the youngest of the brothers, revealed that it would have been they, Jenni’s children, who would have mistrusted the way their aunt Rosie ran the company for almost a decade.

Rosie defended herself against the comments she received after it was made public that she is being investigated by her nephews (Photo: screenshot)

After this time of rumors about what the family is experiencing, Rosie decided to break her silence through tears through a video that was captured and shared on YouTube by her brother, Juan Rivera, who has shown his support throughout this difficult process.

In the images that last more than 10 minutes, the sister of the Band Diva revealed that, since the fact that she is being investigated became public, when they recognize her on the street, she has noticed that people see her differently and manages to perceive that they distrust her.

She doesn’t care about this type of event, but the fact that her own family views her with mistrust has caused her to almost come to suffer from anxiety attacks.

In this context, she revealed that all this controversy has made her think that I could die Y He is afraid for this to happen, so he asked his relatives to let his children know how he feels about them, and his nephews would like to tell them that she is not angry.

The “Diva de la Banda” left Rosie, her sister, as executor of her inheritance, and in second place she left Jacqie, one of her older daughters (Photo: M. Tulia Pèrez Bocanegra / Cuartoscuro)

Despite the fact that because of this he does not even want to leave his house, does not intend to clarify about what is happening with the Rivera.

The also writer broke down in tears when he confessed that he feels sad to know that this problem has caused the distancing among family members, and assured that they will not be able to be together again as before, despite her efforts.

Rosie pointed out that her nephews they never asked him directly about something related to the company, as Johnny claimed to have done, something that bothers him. Faced with this comment, her brother Juan intervened in the former executor’s speech and mentioned that, in reality, even Jenni’s children know the background of the audit and that no money was stolen from the inheritance.

The Rivera who were listening to Rosie’s words, among whom were their parents Pedro Rivera Y Rosa SaavedraThey tried to convince her that they are willing to support her and that she now has to move on despite the comments and criticism she receives on a daily basis.

Johnny was the first to make public the reality his family was going through after Rosie’s announcement when he stopped being the executor of Jenni’s inheritance (Photo: instagram @juanangeloficial)

At the end of the video, Pedro Rivera Jr. made a prayer dedicated to his sister Rosie, but he also prayed for his nephews and named them all, Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny, to ask that they know how to forgive as their uncles and grandparents already did to them.

So far, none of the children of the Band Diva has responded directly to the statements of his aunt Rosie and Juan.

KEEP READING:

Strange new details about the days leading up to Jenni Rivera’s death were revealed

Andrés García confessed to being attracted to Jenni Rivera

Jacqie Rivera sent a message to her family on Jenni’s death anniversary: ​​“Everything is going to be better”