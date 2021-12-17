Russell Westbrook, to the list of Lakers procolos who sign Isaiah Thomas

MINNEAPOLIS – Los Angeles Lakers guards Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley have entered the League’s health and safety protocols and the team plans to sign free agent Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract on Friday if awarded by the NBA. a hardship exemption, sources. he told ESPN on Thursday.

The hardship exemption was implemented by the League to allow a team to exceed the full 15-man roster limit if it faces an illness or illness of at least four players simultaneously over a period of at least two weeks.

The Lakers now have five players – Westbrook, Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk – who have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols in the past 48 hours. Not to mention, LA has been without Trevor Ariza (ankle surgery) and Kendrick Nunn (bruised knee bone) since preseason.

The Lakers began their three-game road trip with a thrilling 107-104 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. They have next games against Minnesota on Friday and Chicago on Sunday.

Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in 42 minutes at Dallas.

Bradley, a 12-year veteran, is averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23.0 minutes in 26 games this season.

Thomas, who played 17 games for the Lakers during the 2017-18 season, most recently played in the NBA with a 10-day contract for the New Orleans Pelicans last season and averaged 7.7 points on 33.3% shooting and 1.7 assists in three. games.

He just scored 42 points for the G League’s Grand Rapids Gold on Wednesday, proving his ability to keep playing.

