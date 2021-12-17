Russia bans investment funds in bitcoin

The Central Bank of Russia censored investment funds based on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Monday, December 13. This initiative adds to the set of restrictions that the country has on this industry.

The statement issued by the Bank of Russia and taken up by the specialized site CriptoNoticias points out that “a ban is established on the investment of funds, the cost of which depends on the rates of cryptocurrencies.”

It also points out that the restriction applies to both professional and unqualified investors.

To date, the countries that consider the use of these cryptocurrencies illegal are China, Algeria, Bolivia, Morocco and Egypt. The countries where there are banking restrictions for cryptocurrencies are Canada, Colombia, Ecuador and Vietnam.

The Russian entity believes that the objective of the censorship is to strengthen the protection of investors’ rights. It also mentions “previously the Bank of Russia recommended not to invest in such assets.”

The announcement ends by saying that they will accept proposals and comments on the draft instructions until December 27, reports the site CriptoNoticias.