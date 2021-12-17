Salvation for LeBron? Los Angeles Lakers sign star who has been ruled out by Golden State Warriors

With a 10-day contract, the Los Angeles Lakers signs a star who was ruled out by the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season. Bomb!

The irregular level of Los angeles lakers In the season NBA 2021-22 led managers to make the first big decision. With a mark of 16 wins and 13 losses after 29 games, the Californian team signed a player who Golden state warriors ruled out at the beginning of the campaign.

With 10 NBA seasons and two All-Star selections (2016 and 2017), this 32-year-old point guard is always attractive to any team and, although he trained with the Warriors in camp before the start of the season, he was without a team until the beginning of the season. Thursday, December 16.

In front of the few minutes that I had been having Rajon rondo, 14.9 minutes in 14 games, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to sign a player who was on the Californian team for 17 games in the 2017-18 season with an average of 15.6 points per game.

After scoring 42 points on Wednesday, December 15, in his G-League debut, Isaiah Thomas convinced the Lakers to give him the opportunity to play in the 2021-22 NBA season. Will it be salvation for Lebron James?

As reported by Shams Charania, Los Angeles Lakers is signing Isaiah Thomas for the 2021-22 NBA season with a 10-day contract under the hardship waiver after being discarded by the Golden State Warriors early in the season.