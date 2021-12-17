Samsung Galaxy headphones for € 138

It is especially important to make it clear that this is an accessory that will allow you to enjoy excellent sound. On the one hand, this is accomplished by using a few two channel speakers that allow a very good definition and wide power, without any distortion. In other words, you are going to enjoy the music you like the most like never before. Besides, and this is also important, they also include active noise cancellation . Therefore, nothing that happens around you will bother you if you wish.

The model we are talking about is the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, specifically the color version black . With a high quality finish because they are as attractive as they are resistant (a good example of what we say is that water does not affect them at all), right now you can get them on Amazon by paying only 138.30 euros . A very low figure since the discount reaches 42% and, therefore, the occasion is a good one and you should not miss it – either to use them yourself or to be a gift. This is the link that you must use to make the purchase:

What we have already indicated makes it very clear that these are great rivals of Apple’s AirPods (and with a much more affordable price), but it is that it offers some additional positive features that you should know. Without going any further, the autonomy that you will enjoy reaches nothing less than 18 hours of playback. This is achieved thanks to the fact that, among other things, the case includes a battery that recharges the accessory when you put it away. In addition, they have fast wireless charging, which is a lifesaver when you leave home.

Because synchronization is done exclusively by using Bluetooth, this is a product that fits perfectly for synchronization with laptops and mobile phones (both ios What Android). The process is very simple, and thanks to this you can also answer calls using the three microphones that they integrate and that ensure that the quality of the conversations will be excellent. This, too, allows you to use your most used assistants, such as Google’s own or Amazon’s Alexa – as long as you have the corresponding application installed on your smartphone.

With all that has been said and very positively evaluating the use of silicone tips so that the fit in the ear is excellent – and, at the same time comfortable – and that it is possible to control the reproductions by means of gestures which will prevent you from taking your phone out of your pocket or tablet from your backpack. It is very clear that the existing promotion to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro on Amazon is one that you should not miss since, we are sure, it will not last long … do not waste time to buy them!