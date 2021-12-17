School districts in tri-state area on alert for TikTok challenge threatening schools

What you should know Several local school districts will increase security as officials say there is a new social media challenge that encourages children to make threats against their own schools.

The dark side of social media is taking its toll on schools as the latest trend is reportedly a threat targeting schools across the country on Friday.

“It is a challenge from TikTok to say that every school in the United States will be attacked on December 17 and there are some children dancing in front of a video,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

NEW YORK – Several local school districts will increase security as officials say there is a new challenge on social media that encourages children to make threats against their own schools.

The dark side of social media is taking its toll on schools as the latest trend is reportedly a threat targeting schools across the country on Friday.

“It is a challenge from TikTok to say that every school in the United States will be attacked on December 17 and there are some children dancing in front of a video,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Schools and police from New York to Connecticut to New Jersey sent notices to parents recently. Law enforcement agencies across the country, including the FBI, emphasize that the threat is not credible. But that hasn’t stopped parents from worrying.

“I think parents are very concerned. Several people came up and asked me if I plan to send my kids to school tomorrow,” said Hoboken City Councilwoman Emily Jabbour.

In Hoboken, like all other school districts on high alert, more police can be expected in schools on Friday.

“Knowing that there are no credible threats at this time is very factual information and will hopefully help parents make decisions about how their families will operate tomorrow,” Jabbour said.

TikTok tweeted that it takes all threats seriously, but claims that it has not encountered any threats on its platforms.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. – TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

The Connecticut Education Association was unconvinced by what the social media company had said, saying in a statement: “This week, Connecticut and the nation marked the grim ninth anniversary of the Newtown massacre, and media corporations social networks have the ability to monitor, track and eliminate posts that threaten public safety, and must be held accountable when they fail to do so. “

In the last week alone, four schools in New Jersey and Connecticut have been affected by threats on social media. At least one minor was arrested.

Police and educators urged parents to talk to their children about not participating in the trend, and officials asked the public to stop posting the threats, making finding the perpetrator much more difficult.

“I’m talking to all parents now, to all citizens’ groups … please stop republishing, call 911,” Ryder said. “Now we’re dealing with basically chasing our queue here, constantly after threat after threat and forwarding after forwarding.”