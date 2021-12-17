Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone

Baldwin says he didn’t see any security issues on the set of “Rust.” 1:13

(CNN) – A judge issued a search warrant for actor Alec Baldwin’s cell phone in connection with the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust,” according to court documents released Thursday in Santa Fe County.

The judge signed the order Thursday stating that Baldwin, along with his attorney, was asked to hand over the phone, and the detective was told to “get a warrant.”

Officials are seeking to obtain messages, call logs, digital photos and videos, as well as any private messages sent on social media platforms in connection with the production of “Rust,” the order said. It also seeks to get deleted videos, photos and messages on the phone that have to do with the movie.

Hutchins was shot and killed Oct. 21 during a rehearsal for a scene at a church in Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

What Alec Baldwin said about the incident

Alec Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos earlier this month that the scene would show him cocking the gun, and he and Hutchins were going over how she wanted him to place his hand just before the gun went off.

“And I raise the gun, I say, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And she says … and then I let go of the pistol hammer, and the pistol goes off. I let go of the pistol hammer, the pistol goes off, “Baldwin recalled.

He said he was pointing the gun to the side of the camera, as Hutchins was pointing it, in his direction.

“I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which she ended up pointing right under her armpit, was what they told me,” Alec Baldwin said.

When asked why he pointed the gun at Hutchins and pulled the trigger when that wasn’t in the script, Alec Baldwin said, “I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”

CNN’s Chloe Melas, Lucy Kafanov, Julia Jones, Alexandra Meeks, and Fernando Alfonso contributed to this report.