Sebastián Córdova, very close to being a Tigres player

Enrique Martinez Villar

The future of Sebastian Cordova is to be defined, the still a player of America will become a player of Tigres for him Closing 2022, after both directives the steps have already started for the Olympic medalist to go to the north of the country.

Cordova does not enter into America’s plans for the next tournament and that is why Miguel Herrera, who knows the player perfectly, you want to rescue him so that he has minutes again of game and be the footballer that ever shone and had the opportunity to go to Europe.

After the Americanist failure in the past League, Directive he started looking for an accommodation to his shirt number 10, as they noticed that his performance was not ideal to remain in the Americanist institution.

In the first instance, the idea of ​​the Eagles was make a player exchange with Guadalajara to sign Uriel antuna, but in the end there was no arrangement with the Herd player and the negotiation fell apart.

As soon as the leadership of Tigres knew that the negotiation with the Flock had fallen, immediately they launched an offer to the Eagles to get the services of shirt 10 of America.

With Herrera Aguirre, the canterano de las Águilas reached a good level that led him to the National Team and to be a fundamental part of the olympic process under the orders of Jaime lozano reaching the bronze medal with the Mexican National Team in Tokyo 2020.

