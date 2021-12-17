Serie A club could disappear on January 1 for unusual reason

La Salernitana continues to be threatened with exclusion from Serie A, having failed to find a buyer two weeks before the deadline set at the start of the season by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), the club reported in a statement on Thursday.

The independent managers appointed in June to prepare the sale before December 31 announced the lack of suitable offers and requested a new deadline to sell the entity, which is co-owned by Claudio Lotito, owner of Lazio.

In early July, the Federation gave the green light to Salernitana’s admission to Serie A, but gave the club six months to comply with the regulations, which prohibit two teams from the same division with the same owner.

“Otherwise, he will be excluded from Serie A,” warned FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

“To date, none of the offers received for the acquisition of La Salernitana is acceptable (…), either because some of the conditions are missing (form of the offer, fairness of the price, documentation to verify the independence of the bidder. ..), or because the offer has not demonstrated the economic requirements necessary to carry out the operation “, point out the managers.

They have also asked for a new deadline for the club, currently the bottom in the championship despite its star signing this summer, French star Franck Ribéry, to be able to finish this season.

They also indicate that they are willing to “ensure the continuity of their mandate until a new term is defined.”

The sale and future of La Salernitana will be on the agenda of the next Federal Council next Tuesday.

The club based in Salerno, south of Naples, rose to the top flight by finishing second in Serie B.

La Salernitana is contesting her third season in the top Italian competition, the first since the 1998-99 season.

With just two wins in 17 days – two draws and 13 losses since the start of the championship – the club is currently four points behind the first team out of relegation, La Spezia, before hosting reigning champion and leader Inter de Milan.