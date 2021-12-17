Shakira taught the hidden talent her son Milan Piqué Mebarak

In the last hours, a video shared by Shakira on her personal Instagram account exploded on the networks and is already viral. There you can see your eldest son Milan Hammered 8-year-old Mebarak, playing the piano accompanied by a violinist. To the sound of the music and very concentrated, you can see the little one enjoying the moment; apparently there is already a musical heir in the Piqué Mebarak family.

The small Milan He is the first child of the couple formed in 2010 by Shakira and culé footballer Gerard Piqué, who two years after their first-born son was born became parents to their 6-year-old son Sasha. Both are very reserved regarding their family life and what has to do with their children they try to expose them the least.

However, this week ShakiraLike any proud mom, she decided to share with all her fans a sweet video of her son playing the piano; he is seen reading his sheet music and in coordination with a teenage boy who plays the violin, they accompany each other by playing small fragments of classical music.

“This virtual concert is a small tribute to Milan to our unforgettable Bela. The one who gave us the best gift: respect and devotion to our own work. “” Teaching us how to make our children feel that what they do should be the most important thing for us! ” Shakira at the bottom of your post on the social network.

Source: Instagram Shakira

The video has caused so much surprise and admiration from fans of the Colombian that it is already viral and has received more than a million reproductions and hundreds of positive messages in support of the path that the little one is traveling. Milan; who seems to have inherited the talent and taste for music like her mother. And they already know: “What is inherited, is not taken away.”