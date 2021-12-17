Shakira taught the hidden talent her son Milan Piqué Mebarak

In the last hours, a video shared by Shakira on her personal Instagram account exploded on the networks and is already viral. There you can see your eldest son Milan Hammered 8-year-old Mebarak, playing the piano accompanied by a violinist. To the sound of the music and very concentrated, you can see the little one enjoying the moment; apparently there is already a musical heir in the Piqué Mebarak family.

The small Milan He is the first child of the couple formed in 2010 by Shakira and culé footballer Gerard Piqué, who two years after their first-born son was born became parents to their 6-year-old son Sasha. Both are very reserved regarding their family life and what has to do with their children they try to expose them the least.

