Singer Alberto Vázquez introduces his “brand new wife”, who is 43 years his junior

The Mexican artist met Elisabet Ranea 16 years ago through the Internet, and as a result of their love they have a son. Despite the joy of his link, Vázquez has lashed out at criticism and mockery from the press and Internet users.

Alberto Vazquez He is one of the actors and singers who was part of the golden age of rock n ‘roll in Mexico. His fame lasted for decades and his music still remains in the memory of his most loyal fans. It is undeniable that his name and figure have been far from the spotlight, but now they are back in the spotlight due to his most recent marital union.

Vázquez decided to make public that he will soon celebrate his civil and religious bond, however the request for a hand took place last October. But what has caught the attention of the press and many Internet users is that his partner is a woman much younger than him. The artist is 81 years old and his current wife is 38, 43 years apart that seem to have not affected their love story, which began several years ago.

The couple looking happy, in the announcement of their upcoming wedding.

“For all those who are incredulous, I am getting married for the civilian and for the church in 2022, which is already around the corner. I let all my friends know and those who are not, “wrote the artist forcefully on Instagram, where he has shown his discomfort at the constant criticism and comments about the age difference with his current partner.

So much has been the barrage of mockery and trials that Vázquez decided to issue a press release asking for respect for his partner, with whom he has a 16-year relationship and a 12-year-old son: Coco. “Having shared these beautiful years as a family, we are convinced that this decision will bring a better reality for us and our son (…) It has been a different story, but a very beautiful one. I take this opportunity to clarify that for the moment we will not elaborate on more details, “said the artist’s statement.

Vázquez with his youngest son, Coco.

Some media have affirmed that the couple has already signed the papers that officially unite them as husband and wife, since yesterday the artist published on his Instagram account a photo where the mother of his son, Elisabet Ranea, appears in a white suit and smiling . The caption was: “My brand new wife.”

Little is the information that is had of this girl of Spanish origin. The portal El Heraldo de Estados Unidos has pointed out that this couple met in 2005 through the Internet, when she was 22 years old. He had become the widower of María del Rocío Hoyos, a cancer victim, but decided to give love a chance shortly after their duel.