Sociologist, 25 years old and lover of domestic tourism: This is Rafael Jesús Féliz García, new Minister of Youth

President Luis Abinader appointed Rafael Jesús Féliz García as the new Minister of Youth, through decree 804-21.

The young man of just 25 years old served as vice-rector of Linking and Extension of the San Luis Community Superior Technical Institute from August 24, 2020, until December 15, when he was appointed as head of the Ministry of Youth.

A sociologist by profession, graduated from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, Féliz García has been a high-performance athlete as a taekwondo player and also defines himself as passionate about internal tourism, which has led him to start a group of travel and leisure enthusiasts. environment called “RD Nomads”.

During the presidential campaign of the current head of state, Rafael Jesús served as the national coordinator of the Jovenes Unidos Por El Cambio movement, attached to the Presidential Cabinet of Luis Abinader.

Rafael Féliz participates on Fridays in the segment “You have the word”, broadcast on the stellar broadcast of the newscast Telenoticias.

Studies and professional life

The Presidency of the Republic reported that the new minister has a master’s degree in Caribbean Studies from the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and has been a consultant for several national and international social research projects on politics, culture and youth.

Social activism

He has held different managerial positions in organizations and social movements since his adolescence, standing out as Secretary of Sports and Recreation Movement “La Multitud” (2010-2014), Secretary of Student Welfare, Sociology Students Association (UASD) (2015-2018) ; and Secretary of International Relations, Dominican Youth Force (UASD) (2015-2018).

Know more

Affectionately called “Ninito”, he is the son of Elba García and Rafael Nino Feliz, a professor and former candidate for rector of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), who also served twice as vice-rector for Extension of the Primada de América.

Féliz García is the third minister to assume that position in the entity during the year and four months of management that the current government has, after the previous ministers, Kimberly Taveras and Luz del Alba Jiménez, were involved in scandals.

Former ministers

Luz del Alba Jiménez, dismissed on December 6, is in an investigation process for allegations of orchestrating alleged acts of corruption by wanting to benefit specific companies in tenders.

While the former minister Kinsberly Taveras Duarte, appointed by Abinader on August 16, 2020, resigned from the position on December 7 of that same year, bound by the investigation process carried out by the Public Ministry to determine where her assets came from. millionaire.