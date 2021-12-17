Some restaurants in NYC are already closing due to the increase in COVID infections – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Broadway shows have had to postpone performances due to COVID-19 cases between production teams. Now New York City restaurants say they are feeling the impact of the surge in cases, too.

NEW YORK – Broadway shows have had to postpone performances due to COVID-19 cases among production crews. Now, New York City restaurants say they are feeling the impact of the surge in cases, too.

The positivity rate in the five boroughs has doubled in just three days, and community members are canceling their Christmas gatherings, forcing some restaurants to close in what is another “blow” for what was the epicenter of pandemic, according to Andrew Rigie of the New York City Hospitality Alliance.

The New York Times reported Thursday that at least a dozen restaurants temporarily closed this week as the city’s daily positivity rate rose 7.8% on December 12, from 3.9% on December 9.

Contento Restaurant in Harlem is one of the restaurants that has decided to close for a week and cancel a private event after a COVID case among fully vaccinated staff.

“We decided to close the door … a restaurant today is a community gathering more than a place to have a cocktail; it is a place of restoration and if we continue to keep the doors open, we are no longer a place of restoration,” said Yannick Benjamin, the restaurant’s sommelier.

“The safety of our staff, of our family members who work there, that is our highest priority. The same for the people who enter the restaurant,” he added.

The restaurant was doing a big number the week before, Benjamin said, a sign that vaccinated diners have returned. But this week, “everything has disappeared.”

Cases like that of Contento also continue to impact Broadway. The audience at Thursday’s “Moulin Rouge” was already seated when they learned that the show would not continue.

One viewer who did not want to be identified said, “the audience sigh … as if everyone was ready to cry. It was horrible.”