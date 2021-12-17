specs, price and release date we think we know

This is all we know at the moment about the third generation iPhone SE.

It is expected that Apple releases an iPhone SE 3 sooner rather than later, a renewal of the current model with important new features. However, there are aspects of this special iPhone that could disappoint many. We take a look at everything we know about the third-generation iPhone SE.

Design

This is probably one of the biggest disappointments of the iPhone SE 3. Rumors seem to indicate that we will have the same design of the current iPhone SE again. That is to say, we will have the design with the 4.7-inch screen and two upper and lower frames.

This means that the next iPhone SE will not have any significant design changes, will keep Touch ID and the same chassis as the iPhone 8. Normally Apple reuses the design of previous iPhones on the iPhone SE, and the next design they could use is the iPhone XRHowever, it seems that this will be delayed to a future iPhone SE 4.

5G

Probably the main reason for this slight update to the iPhone SE. Apple wants to put on the market an iPhone with 5G connectivity at an affordable price, and some reports claim that it could attract thousands of Android users. Leading analysts have indicated that it is a sure feature of Apple’s next cheap iPhone.

IPhone SE 3 processor and storage

One of the main novelties. The iPhone SE have always used the best processor that Apple had at the time, and everything indicates that iPhone SE 3 will use the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13. Anything else would be a surprise.

As for the internal storage, we will not have too many surprises. It is expected that iPhone SE 3 have two options: 64 and 128 GB, the same options of the current model.

Cameras of iPhone SE 3

Up to now, no rumors about the iPhone SE 3 camera. From what we understand that it will use the same sensor as the current iPhone SE, which in turn was the same sensor as the iPhone 8. We will continue to have a single rear camera.

But nevertheless, that the same sensor is used does not mean that the camera does not improve. We already saw how the iPhone SE 2 camera greatly improved the iPhone 8 camera despite using the same hardware. And this is due to the processing of the new processors.

Touch ID

The iPhone SE 3 will remain the only iPhone that maintains Touch ID as a biometric sensor. And this sensor will be located on the start button, another design point that will continue to be exclusive to this new generation. In this sense, no improvements are expected and it will be the same Touch ID of previous generations.

When will the iPhone SE 3 be released?

If the rumors are correct, Apple would announce the iPhone SE 3 in the first quarter of 2022. If the tradition of the previous two generations continues, Apple could hold a special event in March to present this new generation of iPhone SE.

The Original iPhone SE launched in March 2016 and the version of second generation arrived in April 2020. From what we understand that the third generation will also be launched on similar dates.

How much will the iPhone SE 3 cost?

The first two generations of iPhone SE cost exactly the same: 399 dollars or 489 euros. It would be very interesting if Apple kept the same price again, something that seems quite possible.

Apple seems to have very well organized your price rangeAnd with the iPhone 11 priced at 589 euros, 100 euros less seems like a logical price for the iPhone SE 3.

This iPhone SE 3 concept is simply spectacular

The iPhone SE 3, if the rumors are true, I would change Apple’s strategy with this device. They had never repeated design, and we have never had two models so closely together.

