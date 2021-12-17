“Spider-Man” returns ready to rescue theaters … and Marvel

Los Angeles, USA

“Spider-Man” returns this week to theaters around the world under enormous expectation and with record numbers of advance sales that suggest that Tom Holland’s third adventure as Peter Parker could be the highest grossing premiere of the last years.

“We are the first with nerves to see the film,” said Holland himself along with his co-stars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, during a meeting with Efe.

Among fans, the race to be one of the first to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been dizzying: in the US more than three million tickets were sold in 24 hours and in Mexico there were fights in the movie theater box office after internet sales collapsed.

“We are already living in a moment crazy enough to fight like this,” said the actor before the premiere who is called to fill the public rooms after the vacuum caused by the pandemic.

A PROJECT THAT COULD NOT GO FORWARD

The funny thing is that this movie might not have seen the light of day if Holland had not intervened in 2019 so that Disney (owner of Marvel) and Sony (owner of the rights to Spider-Man) agreed to finance it after they broke their previous contract.

The stakes were high. The two previous installments, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) together grossed more than $ 2 billion in theaters.

“Sony and Marvel, you know, they had a little breakup, they needed a bit of couples therapy, and I managed to get them to do it. We did it and here we are back,” recalled the 25-year-old Briton. protagonist of the film that has given the most money to Sony in its 95-year history.

Holland and director Jon Watts have managed to rekindle enthusiasm for the spider superhero despite the fact that he was very hackneyed, with a first trilogy starring Tobey Maguire between 2002 and 2007 and two other films, in 2012 and 2014, where Andrew Garfield was holstered the arachnid suit.

His secret has been to bring a carefree and innocent tone that differentiates this trilogy, not only from the previous films, but from the solemn tone of the latest Marvel films.

Now, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” again breaks the rules and reveals the identity of the superhero.

The film starts with the consequences of one of the last scenes of the previous installment, in which it was revealed that Peter Parker hides behind the skin of “Spider-Man”.

After the announcement, problems plague his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and his best friend, Need (Jacob Batalon), to the point that Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help to alter the past and erase the News.

“THE SCRIPT IS FANTASTIC, WITH A LITTLE CRAZY CONCEPT”

However, the enchantment will go awry and both Holland and his companions will be forced to battle villains from alternate realities.

“The script is fantastic. It’s an amazing story. It’s a bit of a crazy concept and could be misinterpreted but it really serves the plot very well,” said the protagonist.

Among the returning villains, Marvel has announced with great fanfare the appearance of Doctor Octopus again incarnated by Alfred Molina, who already appeared in the saga of the 2000s.

Also joining the feast have been Jamie Foxx (as Electro’s character), JK Simmons (as J. Jonah Jameson) and even previous “Spider-Man” Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

After the irregular “Black Widow” and “Eternals”, the comic book factory has done everything to make the new stage of Marvel, known as “Phase 4”, take off with Spider-Man as the new central hero of its universe.

Everyone and everything will revolve around him, as incredible as it may seem even to Zendaya: “When I read the script for the first time I thought there was no way to achieve it. That was a good idea but it would probably change during filming,” said Zendaya.

“And now … I still can’t believe it was achieved,” he concluded.