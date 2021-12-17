Spontaneous tension pneumothorax is registered as a complication of COVID-19

Scientific literature recently warned of the registration of this complication in a patient infected with the virus.

Pulmonary angiography report, published in the study.

Tension pneumothorax is about the accumulation of air in the pleural space under pressure, together with compression of the lungs and decreased venous return to the heart muscle.

Likewise, it appears as a rare presentation in patients with SARS-CoV-2. However, the scientific literature recently warned of the recording of this complication in a patient infected with the virus and also with myocarditis.

It was a 62-year-old man who arrived with a dry cough, fever, shortness of breath and a pleuritic sound in the chest area and pain, different from what he had experienced ten months before when he faced a pulmonary embolism.

The patient’s clinical history included a former smoker, type II diabetes mellitus, peripheral vascular disease, treated malignant neoplasm based on diverticular disease, among others. During the physical examination she revealed lung crackles on auscultation of the chest.

“Although our patient did not have a confirmed diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease prior to admission, review of his CTPA (pulmonary angiography) images revealed emphysematous changes. minimal in the right lung that could have been broken by the added damage of COVID-19 pneumonia. This could have caused an air leak in the hemithorax, which resulted in a spontaneous tension pneumothorax ”, detail the authors of the case.

Chest X-ray on admission showing right consolidation of the middle zone.

“This clinical case aims to highlight the importance of urgent chest radiography and timely clinical examination in COVID-19 patients who develop a sudden increase in oxygen needs and become acute tachypneic to rule out the possibility of pneumothorax. In view of the lack of a formal diagnosis of previous lung disease, this situation could have been misinterpreted as progression of ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) ”, Describes the case.

Portable chest radiography revealed a large right-sided pneumothorax causing displacement of the mediastinum, they added.

“Two recent case reports have been published on the link between COVID-19 and spontaneous pneumothorax. In an acute deterioration of patients With SARS-CoV-2, it is important to always consider alternative diagnoses and repeat imaging. In summary, our case demonstrates a tension spontaneous pneumothorax as a rare complication but serious of COVID-19 ”, they concluded.

