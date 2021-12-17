Start-up faces criticism for promoting a drone with taser guns to stop immigrants at the border | Univision Immigration News

The Brinc company, which produces electronic technology for the use of security forces, faces controversy after the dissemination of a video in which its founder promotes a drone equipped with taser guns to be used in the detention of immigrants on the border between Mexico and the United States.
The images disseminated by the site The Intercept, show that Resnick, who at 21 is part of the prestigious list “30 under 30” of the magazine Forbes, promoted a drone equipped with a taser gun to stop immigrants on the country’s southern border.
Resnick appeared last month on Fox Business News to comment that he had raised $ 25 million from Silicon Valley investors.
Resnick’s company, Brinc, rose to fame after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, which killed 59 people and is considered the worst massacre committed on US soil since the attacks on September 11, 2001.
After the massacre, the young man began promoting his inventions as valuable tools to help authorities monitor the movements of suspected criminals. On his website, Brinc maintains that his designs seek to help security forces with a “commitment to not manufacture technology designed to harm or destroy”.
In the video of him promoting the drone for use against immigrants, Resnick appears on an unidentified site on the US-Mexico border and shows how the drones produced by his company can be used to detect, track and attack. to suspected undocumented immigrants.
“This is one of the loneliest parts of our border,” says Resnick on the recording. “Every year, more than 100 billion narcotics and half a million people enter areas like this.” The recording, according to The Intercept, was produced in 2018 to promote its products to buyers of the federal government, then under the administration of former President Donald Trump.
“There is no wall here,” he says, referring to the promise of the border barrier that Trump promised in his 2016 presidential campaign. “And it probably wouldn’t work either because of the difficult terrain.”
Resnick was about 18 years old when he shot the video. In the recording, an actor named “Jose” appears, who is hit by a Brinc drone while walking in the middle of the desert. When he refuses to identify himself, the drone shoots “Jose” with a taser gun.
“This type of device should never be used”
Jacinta Gonzalez, campaign director for the group Mijente, which defends the rights of Latino immigrants, called the recording a “racist fantasy,” as she told the website. TRT World, dedicated to the world of technology.
“This type of device should never be used,” he said last Monday.
Resnick, for his part, clarified The Intercept that the video had been “immature” and did not represent what his company is now. “It is not at all representative of the direction that I have had in the company since then.” In an email addressed to the media, he also maintained that the device was not finally built in series.