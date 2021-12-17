Step by step, how to register to take the theoretical driving test in New York ONLINE

After compiling the necessary requirements to obtain a driver’s license or learner’s permit in New York, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires the applicant to take a written test with questions based on the state’s Driver’s Manual. It is necessary to be able to take the practical driving test, which is the last requirement to obtain the privilege of driving legally. This test can be done in person, at a local office, but it can also be done online, following a few simple steps:

1. Go to the official website of the New York DMV and click on the “Online Transactions” button from the start menu. A single option will be displayed in the menu (“All online transactions”) which must be accessed.

Screenshot from the official website of the New York DMV.

two. Scroll to the middle of the page to find the full menu of online services (“Our full menu of online services”, located just below the “top services.” Click on the first option to start the application and take the written exam to obtain a class D learner’s permit (the most common among drivers car) or a motorcycle learner’s permit.

Screenshot from the official website of the New York DMV.

3. Once the first option is clicked, the screen will show the steps that the DMV considers necessary to be able to request a theoretical exam online. This section is practically a compilation of resources that facilitate the application. “Step 1” offers the driver’s manual and practice tests similar to the real one. Step 2 lists the documents that are needed. While in the section entitled “step 3” the request is made. It must be done through the button provided at the end.

Screenshot from the official website of the New York DMV.

4. By clicking on the button to start the application, the page is redirected to the DMV New York online system reserved for these types of procedures. It will require a username and password or the creation of an account (in case the person does not have one at the time of their request). It will only be necessary to complete this information to gain access.

Screenshot from the official website of the New York DMV./ Photo: courtesy DMV New York.

After logging in, the system will ask the applicant to indicate the document he is processing and upload the supporting documents, which must be scanned or photographed. Once the document upload is complete, the applicant can start their written test online, which can take between 30 and 40 minutes.

In order to perform the test, you need a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC with a camera. When an applicant fails, they can repeat the whole process 6 hours later.

