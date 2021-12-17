After breaking Ray Allen’s record for 3s, Stephen Curry was encouraged to answer who is the best shooter in NBA history.

Colorín colorado the tension is over. Stephen Curry the weight of having to break one of the most important records in the history of the NBA. The Golden State Warriors star became the all-time leading 3-point scorer.

Curry beat Ray Allen’s 2,973 3-pointers on the magical night he lived at Madison Square Guarden Stadium during the victory of Golden State Warriors by 105 to 96 points over New York Knicks. The NBA world surrendered to Stephen and it was time to admit what most of them thought.

The prevailing narrative in the NBA is that Stephen Curry is the best 3-point shooter in historyBut the first to ignite the debate was Ray Allen. The former NBA player chose the three best shooters of all time and did not include the ‘Chef’.

There is no reason to think that self-praise is the meaning of not humility, quite the contrary. If you are good at something and your work and numbers prove it, you can tell the whole world that you are the best 3-point shooter in the history of the game. NBA. Right Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry answers who is the best 3-point shooter in history

“I never intended to call myself the best shooter until I got this record. I feel comfortable saying it now “, claimed Stephen Curry after becoming the top 3-pointer in NBA history.