Stephen Curry confessed what he thinks when he throws a triple in the NBA

With an unmissable video, Under Armor paid tribute to the record that Stephen Curry broke. The Golden State Warriors star confessed what he thinks about when he throws a triple in the NBA!

He decided to follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and he has done very well. Stephen Curry and Under Armor decided to launch their own brand of the NBA star with the name ‘SC’: the initials that he wore on the sneakers he broke with the triple record most impressive in NBA history.

Curry beat Ray Allen’s 2,973 3-pointers to become the most 3-pointer in history. Faced with this great achievement, the tributes began to arrive in a two-for-three and Under Armor was not far behind.

Through an unmissable video, Stephen Curry recounted everything he has done to become the best tripler in history. The star of Golden state warriors it is based on the love he has for basketball and work, a lot of work that he does.

“People say: ‘What do you think about when you shoot? To know what a perfect shot feels like, you have to earn that. That love of basketball and natural ability can only take you so far. The real work is what people do not see, hours and hours, repetitions every day. At that time, you don’t really know if it will be worth it and you think it will be ”, Curry stated in the Under Armor video.

Video: Stephen Curry confessed what he thinks when he throws a triple with Warriors

It is easier than it seems to be. While most people would think that Stephen Curry kills his head and thinks a thousand and one things when he shoots a triple, the star of the NBA He confessed how simple it goes through his mind before taking the ball, raising his arms and throwing the ball.

“Perfecting that craft, when I know the feeling that flows from your feet to the top of the pitch and then you just let the rest of it go. So when people say, ‘What do you think about when you shoot?’ I say: ‘Absolutely nothing’ “Stephen Curry confessed.