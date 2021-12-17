Strong accusations! Compadre of ‘El Chente’ assures that they lied about the date of his death

Since Vicente Fernández’s death was announced on December 12, the entertainment world is still shocked by the unfortunate news and the singer’s name continues to make headlines.

His death was announced just on the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, of which the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ was very devoted. But the announcer Gustavo Alvite, a friend of Fernández, questioned everything and assures that this is not the real date of his death and that the family lied to create sensationalism.

The closeness of the announcer with the singer of whom he was not only friends but who became compadres several years ago, prompted him to break the silence and dare to accuse the Fernández dynasty of allegedly taking advantage of his death.

“You never looked for theatricality, nor the sensationalism, vain and empty criteria of the marketers. You deserved to leave as you lived, honoring Miguel de Unamuno’s phrase: ‘Nothing less than a whole man’ (film also by the way). May God have you in his peace, dear friend ”.

Did the lack of affection aggravate Vicente’s state of health?

Through a long text that he published on his Facebook account to accompany a photo with the great ‘Chente’, Gustavo assured that for years he had not had a decent treatment from his close circle. “The theatricality and sensationalism with which the family handles the situation to the point of lying on the date so that it impacts more, hits me in the spirit. I think my friend would not have accepted it nor deserves it “, the post reads.

But he not only spoke of the precise moment of his death. The man insisted that the Fernández family was in charge of isolating the singer from everyone, preventing him from contacting his friends to the point of not passing any calls.

“His image, his voice and respect for the people were the three points that supported his physical integrity. They ordered Juan José, his assistant, not to pass it on to me on his cell phone. They isolated him. They decided from then on for him. We no longer communicate. My friends told me: go find it. Never went”, he detailed.

What Vicente was going through before his death, according to the announcer

According to the announcer, Vicente confessed that he no longer wanted to go on stage because “he felt sorry for him”, but that his children forced him until he could no longer because of his health problems. And in his opinion, the lack of love from his family made his medical condition worse.

“Still no one believes me that his deep emotions aggravated his suffering. He had already fulfilled and overwhelmed his dreams and his fortune but he was in great need of the recognition of those for whom he broke his soul singing. He no longer wanted wealth. He needed the warmth of the family that he left for a long time for his job, he wanted to be the ‘tata’, but then fortune had already appropriated the wills and interests won out over affections “, it reads in your post.