Super Selectos opens room in Marseille and Sonsonate

The supermarket chain inaugurated Super Selectos Marsella, in Opico and Sonsonate El Encuentro.
Both buildings have energy efficiency systems, including thermal insulation for walls and ceilings.
Store No. 105 has more than 35 thousand products, including fruits and vegetables, groceries, cleaning, home care, among others.
With this construction, 250 direct and indirect jobs were generated.
Store in El Encuentro
This store is located on the Bypass that leads to Acajutla. Its construction area is 2,300 square meters. The construction time was six months, which generated 300 jobs in the sector and 100 permanent ones for the operation of the supermarket.
This shopping center was developed by the furniture development company Bambú.
“El Salvador can become great, we have the best human resources,” said Carlos Calleja, vice president of Súper Selectos.
AN INFORMED PUBLIC
DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS
A COUNTRY SERVICE.
SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO
BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY
AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.
We have been doing journalism for 106 years. And now, as in other periods in the history of El Salvador, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened.
BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS
Become a member now