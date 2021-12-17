Super Selectos opens room in Marseille and Sonsonate

The supermarket chain inaugurated Super Selectos Marsella, in Opico and Sonsonate El Encuentro.

Photo by LA PRENSA / Margarita Salguero



Both buildings have energy efficiency systems, including thermal insulation for walls and ceilings.

Photo by LA PRENSA / Margarita Salguero



Store No. 105 has more than 35 thousand products, including fruits and vegetables, groceries, cleaning, home care, among others.

With this construction, 250 direct and indirect jobs were generated.

Store in El Encuentro

This store is located on the Bypass that leads to Acajutla. Its construction area is 2,300 square meters. The construction time was six months, which generated 300 jobs in the sector and 100 permanent ones for the operation of the supermarket.

Photo by LA PRENSA / Margarita Salguero



This shopping center was developed by the furniture development company Bambú.

“El Salvador can become great, we have the best human resources,” said Carlos Calleja, vice president of Súper Selectos.