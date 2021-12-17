Technology today: Apple will make this iPhone obsolete from 2022: We tell you which model and what is the reason

ANDThe world goes a thousand and so is technology. You do not have time for anything and that is why Apple announced that it interrupted the technical service for the Iphone 6 and Iphone 6 plus models. Millions of users on the planet will have to look for a new cell phone.

Take note | What ritual must be done on December 21 to attract abundance?

The model that Apple will cancel is the Iphone 6 and Iphone 6 plus. One of the best models that he had throughout his history and that meant the transition between the past and what is now.

Apple considers them ‘old and obsolete’. According to the policies of the American company, its manufacture – in all models – ended more than seven years ago. So about two years ago I stopped receiving updates.

When they are celebrating the end of this year with their families, iPhone 6 users should understand that once December 31 of this year ends and 2022 begins, they will stop receiving updates. As it happened at the time with the iPhone 4 (8 GB), iPhone 4S, iPhone 4S (8 GB), iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C.

Since its launch in 2015, Apple has sold more than 10 million Iphone 6 and Iphone 6 plus. It was one of the most popular models and between 2022 and 2023 this change will have to harm many users in the world.