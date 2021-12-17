Tesla sues two Chinese customers who criticized the quality of the cars, insisting they are unfounded and damage the company’s reputation

At the same time, it was revealed that Elon Musk’s company is threatening critics of his cars online.

Tesla, an electric vehicle company founded by Elon Musk, has filed defamation complaints against at least two Chinese customers who complained about the safety and quality of their cars, insisting that these complaints damage their reputation, Bloomberg reported Wednesday with reference to sources familiar with the matter.

One of the clients Tesla has sued is Han Chao, a Model S car owner, who in 2019 appealed to court, alleging that the company committed fraud by selling him a used car that had previously undergone substantial repair. After Han called Tesla a “hooligan company” in a post on his Weibo social media account, the manufacturer filed a counterclaim, emphasizing that the customer makes “unsubstantiated, defamatory and unverified comments.” Elon Musk’s company seeks compensation of more than $ 790,000.

Another defendant is Zhang Yazhou, who became famous by staging a protest action during the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2021. Zhang got into a Model 3 and started yelling that a brake failure had almost ended the car. life of your family members. This incident sparked a wave of criticism. Now the car company demands from Zhang a reward of $ 785,000.

At the same time, it was revealed that Tesla is threatening critics of their cars on the net. For example, several social media users who posted complaints about the company’s products to their Weibo and Douyin accounts about the company’s products, received messages from verified manufacturer accounts, demanding the removal of the “manufactured content.” and warning of the legal consequences.

These legal maneuvers by Tesla do not appear to fit in with announced efforts to improve its reputation among customers in the largest auto market. Since the beginning of 2021, Elon Musk’s company has been the subject of frequent complaints about the quality of the brakes on his vehicles, which, according to Internet users, cause traffic incidents. Tesla dismisses these claims and insists on the absence of defects.