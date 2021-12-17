The 3 Android apps with the best design of 2021, according to Google

Google has chosen the winners of its Materia Design Awards 2021: these are the best designed Android apps of the year.

As is customary at this point in the year, Google has announced its list of winning applications of the Material Design Awards 2021. This year, the company has chosen three apps that stand out from the rest for the originality, ease of use, or the good application of options such as the dark theme.

The best-designed Android apps of the past year, according to Google

The apps in question are not widely known – except for one of them – so it is not surprising that some Android users have never heard of them until now. That is why it is so interesting to take a look at the winning proposals, and the particularities that have led them to be the Android apps with the best design of 2021.

Post-it: winner of the “Movement” section

Not many people know that the classic “post-it” have their official app for Android. And not only that, but, according to Google, it is one of the best designed apps of 2021, standing out for the use of physical objects and its good application of the principles of Material design.

The app has been chosen by the jury as the winner of the “Movement” section, for “extending the principles of Material to create meaningful interactions in the application, driven by an effective movement design, such as replicating the sensation of crumpling a post. -it in the real world, an interaction the brand knows is deeply satisfying. “

Todoist: winner of the “big screen” section

Google is betting stronger than ever on devices with large screens, through proposals such as Android 12L. It is not surprising, therefore, that it has also saved a gap in its design awards to highlight the app that offers the best experience on foldable tablets or smartphones.

Is about Todoist, probably the best known app of this selection. It is one of the most famous task and reminder managers out there, and Google has chosen it for being able to provide an intuitive and well-thought-out experience on large screen devices, thanks to a column-based interface that provides a better structure to the application. All this, while being based on the principles of Material Design.

Meetly: winner of the “dark theme” section

The dark theme is in fashion, and more and more applications decide to adopt this function. But that’s not the case Meetly, the winning app of this section, whose original design is based on a dark interface instead of offering this option as an added bonus.

Meetly is a meeting and video calling app, whose interface stands out for the use of illustrations cared for down to the smallest detail, and a well-chosen color palette that helps prevent interface elements from being too flashy.

Related topics: Apps, Google

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe