The American dream generates nightmares: Del Toro

Even if Guillermo Del Toro He has worked for more than two decades abroad, where he has been able to expand his career as a filmmaker, he knows that the search for opportunities is not the same for everyone, that is why his new film, “Nightmare Alley “, is a criticism of the American dream and the damage it has on millions of people, who, in its search, get lost.

2 OSCAR has the director, among several other awards such as the Golden Globes.

“I find the American dream to be an incredible nightmare generator. I think that’s something that was also important in terms of the movie reflecting a character who is two steps away from losing everything because he’s absolutely made up of lies. He is not protected by the truth about himself or about others, so he is always in danger, he is tense ”.

The film noir genre of crime and suspense, he assures, was the ideal vehicle to portray human rot in the framework of this story about a millionaire swindler.

Also read: Driver, ticket seller and cable jacks, 10 little-known things about Guillermo del Toro

“Like horror, it is one that rips the lid off the pretense of normality and exposes moral issues very raw. It is a genre of parables and it always attracts me that it reflects the era in which the movies were made.

“You can watch a post-WWII genre movie with Robert Mitchum And you get the sense of time, the anxiety of the time. Then go to Elliott gould post-Vietnam in The long goodbye and reflects that era. The postman always calls twice, movie Bob rafelson, reflects that time and so on. These are genres that are very sensitive to what is happening in the world at that moment ”.

Del Toro, who is one of the strongest directors working in Hollywood today, is known for mixing genre styles with a love for abroad. In this film, he makes a moral fable about Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a con man turned mentalist who is determined to create illusions for a wider audience. To what extent can your protagonist relate to his own life and his ambition to transcend?



The film, a remake of the 1947 film, portrays a great scam of millionaires. Photo: Walt Disney Pictures.

“These are questions that are very real to me as a storyteller. I think that is precisely what I have tried to be: cautious in my own life to understand that. I’ve said it many, many times over the decades, I find the notion of success incredibly devious. I find that as an artist I have stuck to the definition of that success like crap on your own terms. It’s not about how people value what you do, but how you feel that you are expressing who you are. And that took me a while to realize, ”he explains.

The Oscar winner for The shape of water He explained that for this new odyssey he remembered when he was a child and while visiting relatives around the country, he was inspired to make his first short, one to which he pays tribute in this new film, since he remembered that it was where his taste for cinema began, terror and fantasy.

Also read: Ainara Suárez is still afraid and is already thinking about leaving Mexico

“When I was a child I just wanted to do horror, fantasy and noir. They were my first loves, and in the provinces of Mexico I made a whole black short about corrupt police officers and this and that. I fell in love with literature, with writing. I loved James M. Cain, Donald Westlake, all the detective stories from Black mask. Chandler, Cornell woolrich and the most difficult: James Hadley Chase. All the way to the neonoir that started in Europe, ”recalls Del Toro, who began his career in 1985.

Current problem

For the filmmaker, this new film full of crazy, pretentious, scammers and social climbers echoes in this 2021, problems that, he said, continue to be perpetuated in a world of appearances, lies and double discourses, a crucial moment for society to be able to distinguish the truth from what is not.

“(The crime genre) is one that rips the lid off the pretense of normality and exposes very crude moral issues”: Guillermo del Toro, Filmmaker.

“Truth and illusion or truth and lies depend so much on our being credulous and compassionate. We wanted to permeate the film with the anxiety of this era. We didn’t want to make a movie about the time; we wanted to do it now. This moment in which we are is essential because we have to distinguish the narrative truth and the narrative lie with reality ”.

In the film, which will premiere on January 27, 2022 In cinemas, there is a moment in which the protagonist feels that he has an emptiness and a need to search for more, a problem that Del Toro sought to focus on, to make those chiaroscuro in the search for the American dream.

“All Stan wants is to be seen for what he is. The release in the movie comes in the last two minutes for him. All those things are loaded and the movie is infused with that. These characters mean something to me. Hopefully, they reflect time. “

Cate blanchett, Rooney mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Richard Jenkins, Mark Povinelli, David Strathairn, Holt McCallany, Jim Beaver make up the cast of the film, which is a remake of the 1947 film of the same name, whose title in Spanish is El callejón of lost souls.

Also read: Christmas songs you didn’t know were depressing