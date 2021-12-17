THE ARMY AND MIGRATION – Two employees of the Haitian consulate in Dajabón are arrested with eleven false passports

Members of the S-2, assigned to the Fourth Brigade of the Dominican Republic Army in Mao and Migration inspectors, arrested two employees of the Haitian consulate in Dajabón on Thursday, who were taken by eleven passports, without a visa and other tools that were presumes it was to forge Dominican documents.

The commander of the Army’s Fourth Brigade based in Mao, Colonel Germán Rosario, identified the detainees as Wiliamson Jean and Jackson Lorian, who were arrested at the Las Matas de Santa Cruz military checkpoint, Montecristi.

Rosario Pérez, in a report sent to the Listín Diario, reported that two black kits were seized from the detainees containing the same number of laptops.

Also two fingerprint readers, two retina readers, a barcode reader, micro ships, tripods, two tripods with their reflectors to take photos, a scanner and a stamp of the Solidarity Association of Migrant Workers of the Northwest line ( ASOMILIN).

He said that both employees were traveling in the Chevrolet vehicle, white, license plate A860322.

Haitians working for the Haitian diplomatic delegation were taken to the headquarters of Fort Beller, where the Mao-based Tenth Army Battalion operates, for investigation purposes.