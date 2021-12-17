The Barça would have contacted with Marc Bartra

FC Barcelona is focused on the ‘forward operation’ and desperately looking to sign one or two attackers for the winter market. In addition, they are also working on the arrival of Erling Haaland for the summer, although it will not be easy to complete the transfer. Be that as it may, so far the Catalans have shown that the area that worries the most within the entity is the forward.

However, despite everything, in the newspaper ‘SPORT’ they assure that the defensive line also generates some concern in the club. Eric García, who arrived from City in the summer, does not seem to have the confidence of a Xavi Hernández who until now has opted more for Clément Lenglet and even Samuel Umtiti. The French, however, do not generate tranquility either and could leave the team sooner rather than later, especially Yaoundé’s.

Ronald Araújo Yes, it is a back wall, but it still has to renew and it cannot be 100% ruled out that Barça listen to offers for him if you really need to raise money to finance the signing of Haaland. Finally, Gerard Piqué is already 34 years old and has no more than one or two left at a good level. The ‘3’ is no longer what it was and in Barcelona they have to find a substitute for guarantees that the coach likes.

For all this, in the aforementioned sports newspaper they announce that the culés would have initiated contacts with Marc Bartra. The former Barcelona youth squad is performing at a good level at Betis, he would be an economic addition and he would be delighted to return to what was his home. From the bosom of the entity it is also believed that his return could be very positive, since at 30 he has the experience and the know-how that he did not have in his time in the Blaugrana first team.

The defender ends his contract in 2023 and has not renewed, so it could be relatively easy to agree on his transfer with Betis. Its starting price could be around 10 or 12 million euros, a figure more than acceptable for Barcelona. In addition, his salary would not be high either, something that must also be taken into account. Reducing the salary mass is key for the Catalans and ‘changing’ the salary of Umtiti or Lenglet for that of Bartra would be positive in that sense.

An interesting signing for the bench

For now there would only have been a first contact between Barça and the defender, although there could be more in the coming months. Xavi will have a lot to say in this, since he will only arrive at the Camp Nou if he gives his approval. His role in the Barça team would be clearly secondary, since he does not give the level to be a starter, but as a central quarter he could be an interesting signing.