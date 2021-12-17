The collapse of a building in Old Havana would have left dead and injured

The collapse of the side wall of a building in Old Havana would have buried at least two passers-by that were in the street where the debris fell, according to the official version, which differs from that of witnesses to the events.

According to a brief note from the Government of Havana on its Facebook profile, the event occurred at 9:10 PM on Thursday at the Jesús María Popular Council, exactly at the intersection between the busy Monte and Ángeles streets.

According to that report, the wall that collapsed “was on the second level of a building” and “according to neighbors, two passers-by were trapped.”

“At the time of the note, one of the passers-by was transferred to the nearest hospital. The firefighters and the personnel who came to support continue working to rescue the other passer-by”said the official report, which did not clarify whether the victim, still trapped in the rubble, was alive.

From the scene, the journalist Héctor Luis Valdés commented that “neighbors of the place” reported “four deaths, including a minor.”

“The building had been in danger of collapse for years. Several present in the place told me that the people who had inhabited the building for a long time had been taking complaints to the Housing office, this without giving any response to them,” he said. in a post on your own wall.

According to the testimonies collected by the reporter, both the Police and the firefighters and rescuers would have taken about half an hour to reach the place, one of the main arteries of Old Havana.

The Government of Havana said that the transport that circulates through the area was diverted to continue with the rescue work.

On the Havana government’s own Facebook wall, Cecilia Cristóbal commented: “It is very unfortunate news. In addition to the lack of materials and the lack of concern for the unfortunate state of the houses there is something that affects them every day, and that is when they pass buses and trucks the pavement shakes and that has to affect the constructions. “

“I live on a street parallel to Monte and several times a day the building shakes when the buses and some huge trucks pass that I don’t know how they allow them to pass through that street. (…) Those tremors I suppose they behave like small aftershocks of earthquakes and I do believe that as we go there will be more news like this which we will have to regret, “he concluded.

For his part, Yani Díaz added: “The houses, the buildings fall and here what matters is to make hotels. What keep dying people? What does it matter to them, if their families are well off. Cuba falls apart and it’s for fun “.

Partial collapses are a common phenomenon in cities throughout Cuba, whose buildings are generally old and do not receive periodic repairs.

The poor condition of most of the buildings in the oldest municipalities in the capital, such as Old Havana, Cerro and Centro HabanaDue to the lack of maintenance, it contrasts with the million-dollar investment that the military business conglomerate GAESA has made in recent years to build luxury hotels, some very close to numerous buildings in poor condition.