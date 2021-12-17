The daring PHOTO of Harnaaz Kaur, Miss Universe 2021, for which she is rained with criticism

Admin 31 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 20 Views

It seems that 2021 became the year to break the bad streaks, and after 20 years of not having a worthy representative, India returned to obtain the crown of Miss Universe thanks to the role, bearing and beauty of Harnaaz Kaur.

It was the night of last Sunday, December 12, when the 21-year-old model was crowned in the famous beauty pageant, thanks to her responses in the last round, as well as her bearing, beauty and safety on the catwalk.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Lyn May assures that she had an affair with “El Charro de Huentitán” (the kisses and the fight for the Mexican film star) – Prensa Libre

While the family of the recently deceased Mexican idol, Vicente Fernández, is in mourning, several …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved