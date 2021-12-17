THE EAGLES WIN THEIR FOURTH IN A SERIES

Mexicali, Baja California; December 16, 2021 (Aguilas Press) .-With a pair of scores in the eighth inning, Los Águilas de Mexicali won a tight pitching duel by score 3 runs to 1 against Naranjeros de Hermosillo, to stay with the series against the Sonoran players and get their fourth in a row.

It was the Emplumados who rang that of the pool in the second act; Alex Mejía opened the round with unstoppable, to later step on the plate with Javier Salazar’s triple producer, for 1-0.

The tie came in the fourth act for Hermosillo; with runners on the corners, Julián León produced with a sacrifice fly, which led Rusney Castillo to the plate and put it at 1 per side.

The episodes went without damage for several episodes, thanks to the exciting pitching duel that took place at the cachanilla diamond.

Already in the eighth roll, Los Emplumados sentenced the match in their favor by scoring 2 times; The attack began with a surprise touch from Leo Heras, the sin of Ramón Mendoza at the sacrifice of Alex Mejía, intentional passport for Berny Heras, so that then Javier Salazar would bring the line of difference by producing a horse and a balk play, which allowed score Alex Mejía, who put the final scoreboard of 3 runs against 1.

Tacatac-tacatac tacatac 🎵Horseback 🐎! #LaMPXSKY This is how the race that broke the tie in El Nido entered 🦅#SKYSportsMX#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TxuEN8TCJ5 – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 17, 2021

The southpaw, Thomas Alan Melgarejo showed good work and mounting control, however he went without a decision by working 6 full innings, allowing 5 hits, 1 run (earned), conceding 2 walks and not striking out enemies; continued in relief Jesús Cruz, Enrique Burgos (2-1) with the victory and “Jake Mate” Jake Sánchez (25) who put out the fire by getting his 25th save of the season in the same number of opportunities and also to be placed in lonely in the fifth position of all-time top rescuers, with 71 rescues.

For his part, Juan Pablo Oramas will not be on the record, by launching 2.2 episodes, with 4 hits, 1 run (clean), 2 walks and 1 chocolate; the relievers José Samayoa, Fernando Salas and Marcelo Martínez (1-2) followed in line, who charged with the backhand

BOX SCORE

The Caballeros Águilas de Mexicali will begin their last series at home within the regular role, once again hosting the Sultanes de Monterrey on Friday 17, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 December.

In that same period, the Naranjeros de Hermosillo will return to the Sonora Stadium to receive the Cañeros de Los Mochis.

The actions of these exciting series will be able to be followed by SKY and VeTV, and in streaming, by extrabase.tv.