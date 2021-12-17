The enormous amount that Club América would have paid for the signing of Diego Valdés

After the fans of the America club will speak out against the institution, for announcing its bonus for the next Clausura 2022 Tournament Before releasing any reinforcement, the Azulcremas they made the arrival official Diego Valdes. former midfielder Santos Laguna which was claimed by other important clubs like Cruz Azul or Tigres, but finally, it was the Eagles who made the services of the Chilean. This signing looks to be the most important in the winter leg market in the Mexican Soccer, which will try to add arguments so that the Azulcremas finally find your long-awaited fourteenth star in the MX League. For now, a striking detail in the operation is the cost, since Valdes would be becoming the most expensive signing in the history of Coapa.

As reported Mecatosphera, an account specialized in transfer information worldwide, America pay 10.6 million euros to the Laguneros for Diego Valdes, that is to say, $ 12 million, a figure that exceeds previous operations such as that of Carlos Darwin Quintero, Y Jesus Benitez what did they cost 11 MDD, or the same Oribe Peralta whose transfer had a value of $ 10 million.

Interestingly, all these names belonged to Santos Laguna before arriving at Coapa, making of Keep a constant market for Eagles, since we cannot forget cases like Vicente Matías Vuoso, or the same Agustín Marchesín. Certainly, the results speak for themselves, and have reflected that these investments are usually reflected in securities, but now it will be the task of Diego Valdes take back the large amount of money they have paid for it.

Diego Valdés’ performance in Liga MX

Throughout your stay at the Mexican Soccer, Diego Valdés scored 18 goals, only two with Monarcas Morelia and the rest with the set Lagunero. However, the main contribution to their teams was not to score annotations, but to generate offensive football that allowed their teammates to stand out.