https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211216/la-fed-anuncia-medidas-drasticas-para-contrarrestar-la-mayor-inflacion-en-decadas-en-eeuu-1119381609.html
The Fed announces drastic measures to counter the highest inflation in decades in the US
The Fed announces drastic measures to counter the highest inflation in decades in the US
The US Federal Reserve announced that it will double the pace of its economic stimulus cut and announced that for 2022 at least three increases are planned in … 12.16.2021, Sputnik Mundo
2021-12-16T03: 48 + 0000
2021-12-16T03: 48 + 0000
2021-12-16T04: 13 + 0000
economy
USA
us federal reserve
jerome powell
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1119381582_0:0:2913:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_5fc6674180211fb7f85bec3c4d9b761c.jpg
The last 2021 meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee (FOMC) concluded with the announcement of aggressive changes in its strategy. Facing higher levels of inflation since 1982 – 6.8% in November – the body responsible for monetary policy in the US is preparing to conclude the stimulus program by March 2022. First, the Fed will double the pace of its cuts in its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to $ 30 billion a month, down from the 15 billion a month it was forecast. Second, the rapid rise in prices puts the Federal Reserve in a position to raise benchmark rates earlier than expected, even as the pandemic represents an ongoing challenge to economic recovery. For this, it was anticipated that at least three increases of a quarter of a point are expected, according to the average estimate, after keeping borrowing costs close to zero since March 2020. The new projections also showed another three increases in 2023 and two more in 2024, bringing the fund rate to, as appropriate, near 2.1%. Powell, recently appointed by President Joe Biden to a second four-year term at the helm of the Federal Reserve , has been found between a rock and a hard place in disputes between Democrats and Republicans over monetary policy. The former seek to promote a broad program of incentives and financial aid as the pandemic continues to rage. The latter indicate that such aid increases the money supply among the population and requires more aggressive measures against subsequent inflation. In recent months, rising prices for food, energy and rents have contributed more to general inflation than at the beginning of the year, when prices rose enormously mainly in the used car market and in the reopening of the leisure and hospitality sector, the increase in inflation in the world’s largest economy has direct consequences on a global level. With a weaker dollar as the dominant currency in international markets, consumers around the world see their purchasing power diminish. In Spain, inflation shot to its worst figure in 29 years, while in Mexico it reached its highest level since the beginning of the century.
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211125/por-que-eeuu-compra-cada-vez-mas-combustible-desde-rusia-1118633102.html
USA
2021
News
es_ES
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1119381582_135:0:2864:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_527e404e7e48736d4ac26ea185566938.jpg
usa, us federal reserve, jerome powell
The US Federal Reserve announced that it will double the pace of its economic stimulus cut and announced that at least three increases in interest rates are planned for 2022. All to buy time in their battle against the highest inflation in almost four decades that has already affected other economies and skyrocketed prices around the world.
The last 2021 meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee (FOMC) concluded with the announcement of aggressive changes in its strategy. Facing higher inflation levels since 1982 –6.8% in the month of November– The body responsible for monetary policy in the United States is available to conclude the stimulus program by March 2022.
First of all, the Fed will double the pace in cutting its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to $ 30 billion a month, against the 15,000 million per month that was planned.
Secondly, the rapid rise in prices puts the Federal Reserve in a position to raise benchmark rates earlier than expected, even as the pandemic represents an ongoing challenge to economic recovery. For this, it was anticipated that at least three increases of a quarter of a point are expected, according to the average estimate, after keeping borrowing costs close to zero since March 2020. The new projections also showed another three increases in 2023 and two more in 2024, bringing the funds rate to, as appropriate, close to 2.1%.
“The economic performance and the changes in the outlook justify this evolution of monetary policy,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters during a press conference after the meeting.
Powell, who was recently appointed by President Joe Biden to a second four-year term at the helm of the Federal Reserve, has found himself between a rock and a hard place in disputes between Democrats and Republicans over monetary policy. The former seek to promote a wide program of incentives and financial aid as the pandemic does not cease its stalking. The latter indicate that these aids increase the monetary mass among the population and require more aggressive measures against inflation subsequent.
In recent months, rising prices for food, energy, and rents have contributed more to headline inflation than at the beginning of the year, when prices rose sharply mainly in the used car market and at the reopening. of the leisure and hospitality sector.
November 25, 05:00 GMT