https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211216/la-fed-anuncia-medidas-drasticas-para-contrarrestar-la-mayor-inflacion-en-decadas-en-eeuu-1119381609.html

The Fed announces drastic measures to counter the highest inflation in decades in the US

The US Federal Reserve announced that it will double the pace of its economic stimulus cut and announced that for 2022 at least three increases are planned

2021-12-16T03: 48 + 0000

economy

USA

us federal reserve

jerome powell

The last 2021 meeting of the Federal Reserve Open Markets Committee (FOMC) concluded with the announcement of aggressive changes in its strategy. Facing higher levels of inflation since 1982 – 6.8% in November – the body responsible for monetary policy in the US is preparing to conclude the stimulus program by March 2022. First, the Fed will double the pace of its cuts in its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to $ 30 billion a month, down from the 15 billion a month it was forecast. Second, the rapid rise in prices puts the Federal Reserve in a position to raise benchmark rates earlier than expected, even as the pandemic represents an ongoing challenge to economic recovery. For this, it was anticipated that at least three increases of a quarter of a point are expected, according to the average estimate, after keeping borrowing costs close to zero since March 2020. The new projections also showed another three increases in 2023 and two more in 2024, bringing the fund rate to, as appropriate, near 2.1%. Powell, recently appointed by President Joe Biden to a second four-year term at the helm of the Federal Reserve , has been found between a rock and a hard place in disputes between Democrats and Republicans over monetary policy. The former seek to promote a broad program of incentives and financial aid as the pandemic continues to rage. The latter indicate that such aid increases the money supply among the population and requires more aggressive measures against subsequent inflation. In recent months, rising prices for food, energy and rents have contributed more to general inflation than at the beginning of the year, when prices rose enormously mainly in the used car market and in the reopening of the leisure and hospitality sector, the increase in inflation in the world’s largest economy has direct consequences on a global level. With a weaker dollar as the dominant currency in international markets, consumers around the world see their purchasing power diminish. In Spain, inflation shot to its worst figure in 29 years, while in Mexico it reached its highest level since the beginning of the century.

USA

usa, us federal reserve, jerome powell