The footballer that Club América will yield in the negotiation for Diego Valdés

After the process of hiring Diego Valdes become official with the Eagles of America to start the next Closing 2022; Being the first Americanist reinforcement after an extensive negotiation with the 27-year-old element, there would be another movement of the Eagles. Although the Chilean said excited and happy to reach Coapa to give their greatest potential and be able to consolidate in the midfield under the instructions of Santiago Solari.

The winter market will mean more relevance for the Argentine coach and his coaching staff as they are obliged to meet the demands of the cream fans to be champions the following year. Therefore, they should make a good approach to having good reinforcements that increase the possibility of meeting the professional objective. Among the movements you have made America is the exit of Nicolas Benedetti with the intention of freeing up spaces for foreign players.

Photo: Manuel Guadarrama, Getty Images

America’s New Action

In addition to the recent agreement with Valdes would be linked with another action of America, the Directive would have to yield to Luis “Hueso” Reyes for what stay inside the Orlegi Group, It should be noted that Eagles has the player’s card in his possession, but would end it by providing Saints, after becoming champion with the Rojinegros del Atlas to give greater vitality to the Verdiblanca side, according to the information provided by the journalist, Raymundo González.

The work of Kings was highlighted with Foxes by playing 16 games of the Regular Phase and being in 15 part of the starting team of Diego Cocca adding 1219 minutes, in addition to scoring a goal, although in the Liguilla he defined the first goal of Ida’s game in the final of the Apertura 2021, so his services would be good for the Eagles, but given the existing agreement, it would be provided for that persists on the payroll of Alejandro Irarragorri.

Luis “Hueso” Reyes trained as a footballer at the Academy, making his debut in 2016, to later reinforce the Union of Tanners, Parrots of the University of Colima, Altamira, Tampico Madero, returning with the Rojinegros del Atlas, for the 2018 Season- 19 join Club América where he was loaned to Atlético San Luis and now with the Foxes.