The international course to change careers and earn $ 380,000

The technology sector is the best payment in Argentina, with salaries that exceed $ 162,000 per month , according to the latest report of the Chamber of the Argentine Software Industry (CESSI) carried out between the months of January 2020 and July 2021.

Today, the demand of companies for this type of professionals is still very high, for which, more than 5,000 jobs need to be covered.

One of the most demanded professionals in the local market are those with knowledge of the programming language JavaScript as 95% of the web pages that exist in the entire internet use this technology to be more interactive and work correctly .

What’s more, This language is also used on iPhone and Android cell phones; and smart TVs; as well as to develop and maintain current Windows, Linux, Mac OS operating systems, among others.

To learn to program with JavaScript, it is recommended to take free introductory courses that teach the basics of this language.

For example, applicants must learn about functions, databases, applications, syntax, variables, among other topics.

According to Glassdoor, a site that allows people to post their salary anonymously, the average salary of a JavaScript developer is $ 104,000 and in top companies in the country they can earn up to $ 380,000 per month.

The course to learn to code and earn more than $ 100,000 per month

Introduction to Java from the International World Wide Web Consortium

International consortium W3C

The international consortium World Wide Web (better known by its acronym W3C) launched a course so that everyone can learn JavaScript standards for free.

This is a training that was designed to help web developers understand the basics of the language.

According to W3C, learning JavaScript is “worth it” for several reasons: it is a powerful language, it is easy to learn, and easy to write; it has excellent editing tools; and it is “a classic”.

The course lasts five weeks and requires six hours a week. To sign up, you have to enter the edX online education platform or click on this link.