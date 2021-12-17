The Ministry of Health is putting out to tender together with the Canary Islands the Big Data personalized medicine plan

VALÈNCIA (EFE). The Public Sector Procurement Platform has published the tender announcement for the pre-commercial public purchase of the MedP BigData Project, which will promote the use of the latest advances in communication and information technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence, to optimize the personalization of healthcare.

The objective of the initiative, which is jointly carried out by the Canarian Health Service and the Ministry of Health, is twofold: the patient gets personalized treatment and, on the other hand, the Administration optimizes the available resources and promotes research.

According to the Generalitat, from the scientific and health point of view the project will crystallize into a platform that will solve two challenges.

Firstly, the challenge of achieving an assisted interface for direct communication between citizens and the health system, and secondly, the project seeks to develop tools to support biomedical decision-making and predictive data analysis.

In addition, the project seeks to make it easier for medical staff to monitor the evolution and prevent aggravations and relapses, improve social and health care, optimize referrals to health centers (especially hospitals), reduce clinical variability and have studies with multiple data focused, not only on the best means but also on the variability of the responses.

The project has a total budget of 5,833,774 euros. The Canary Islands Autonomous Community, which is leading the project, will assume 3,833,774 euros and the Generalitat Valenciana, another 2,000,000 euros.

The MedP BigData Project has a Feder co-financing of 50% in the Valencian Community and 85% in the Canarian Health Service.