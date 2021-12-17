The Miss World 2021 contest is canceled due to contagion of COVID-19 from some candidates | Society | Magazine

Some applicants are isolated due to contagion, which is why this measure was decided.

The organizers of Miss World 2021 postponed this Thursday for 90 days the final gala of the event, scheduled for tonight at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, due to the cases of covid-19 detected among contestants and technical personnel.

The decision was made after consulting the medical team that advises the production of the beauty pageant and the staff of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, according to the statement.

It had previously been announced that less public would attend than expected and that some contestants were going to participate virtually after having tested positive for covid-19.

“Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones the global broadcast in Puerto Rico due to the health and safety interests of the contestants, staff, crew and the general public. Therefore, the event organizers made the decision to postpone the worldwide broadcast within the next 90 days ”, was the statement sent by DirecTV, which was scheduled to broadcast the gala.

The number of infections was raised yesterday by the Puerto Rico Health Department to 17 cases, including candidates and technical personnel.

The Instagram account of Arquitecto de Misses (@arquitectodemisses) went ahead saying that: “As you read it, the Miss World contest has been canceled, they have not yet made an official announcement but we will find out soon. Yesterday they tried to record the show but they even had to remove Miss Bahamas because it was confirmed positive after she was with all the women for more than 6 hours in rehearsals. Even Julia Morley has Covid but they don’t want to say anything. We’ll see the end of this ”.

The representative of Ecuador is Ámar Pacheco, daughter of the Ecuadorian singer Silvana Ibarra and the musician and composer Gustavo Pacheco.

Tahiz Panus, who directs the Miss World contest in Ecuador, sent an official statement from the organizers: “Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones the end of the global broadcast in Puerto Rico due to the health and safety interests of the contestants, staff, crew and general public. The final will be rescheduled at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico within the next 90 days. After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to supervise the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Department of Health, the event organizers made the decision to postpone the final of global transmission at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico ‘Jose Miguel Agrelot ‘to be held within the next 90 days. As of yesterday, additional security measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding that the event increased risks on stage and in the locker room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with officials and health experts, the postponement decision was made. The next step according to medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are authorized by health officials and advisers, contestants and related staff will return to their countries of origin ”.

“We are looking forward to the return of our contestants, (whom we have come to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley, executive director of Miss World Ltd. Puerto Rico offers a safe and secure environment! a spectacular backdrop for the filming of the Miss World Festival! ”.

Gustavo Pacheco also sent a text message explaining what happened. “They thought to do the contest (filmed) without an audience, but then they said that it was held today on the 16th with an audience or without an audience and recently they decided to suspend it. There were 8 positive Covid candidates. Ámar was unwell for a week, they did the test and it came back negative, but today they did another test and they are waiting for the result. In the talent test, Ámar was classified among the 27 candidates and lacked the ‘Danzas del Mundo’ test, a dance that he had prepared with the song The thief (recording made by Silvana in 1990). Ámar is very well, optimistic, he had prepared himself, only with the penalty of the suspension of the contest. The Ecuadorian delegation is made up of Silvana and Gustavo, their son Walter, Davinia Saldaña (daughter-in-law), Gustavo’s sisters: Martha and Elsye, plus a friend Issam. In total, 7 people, each one with letters (like posters) that we were going to form the word Ecuador. The Miss World organization has rescheduled it within 90 days. “

Gustavo Pacheco was received by maestro Quique Talavera with whom they shared the stage accompanying Sophy, Danny Rivera; Pacheco was invited to a rehearsal at the School of Fine Arts receiving a welcome to the city of San Juan by all the musicians of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra.

Efe He also reported on December 14 that ninety-eight contestants have been in the Caribbean island for almost a month participating in different activities of the contest, which reaches its final stretch this Thursday with a gala at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan . Since the start of the pandemic, there have been some 223,000 COVID-19 infections and 3,279 deaths in Puerto Rico, which has the highest vaccination rate in the entire United States.