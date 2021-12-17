The offer from the Tigers that Carlos Correa rejected in the offseason

The Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa rejected a contract monstrous payout for the Detroit Tigers this offseason of the MLB.

The Tigers offered the star shortstop free agent a 10-year, $ 275 million contract before the lockout, a source told ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Correa is reportedly looking to outbid Francisco Lindor’s $ 341 million deal with the New York Mets.

According to @Buster_ESPN, Carlos Correa turned down a 10 year contract worth of $ 275M to the Detroit Tigers. That shows you teams are willing to pay 10 years, and there will be higher contracts. 😳 Best shortstop in baseball is going to get paid. – Michael Schwab (@ michaelschwab13) December 16, 2021

Detroit landed shortstop Javier Baez in a six-year, $ 140 million deal in early December. It is unclear if the club intends to make another run at Correa after adding Baez.

Correa and the Houston Astros could look for a shorter contract with a higher average annual salary if he can’t get the deal he wants elsewhere, according to Olney. The Astros reportedly offered Correa a five-year, $ 160 million deal after the 2021 campaign ended.

The 27-year-old was down .279 / .366 / .485 with 26 home runs and 92 RBIs in 148 games with the Astros last season. He also won an American League Gold Glove and Platinum Glove as the league’s best defensive player.

Follow us on Google News