The personalized medicine project in the Canary Islands and Valencia is put out to tender for six million

The Public Sector Procurement Platform has published the announcement of the tender for the pre-commercial public purchase of the MedP BigData Project, which seeks to promote the use of the latest advances in communication and information technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize healthcare personalization. The project has a total budget of 5.8 million euros. Canarias, which is leading the project, will assume 3.8 million euros while and Valencia, another two million euros.

The objective of the initiative, which is jointly carried out by the Canary Islands Health Service and the Conselleria de Sanitat Universal i Salut Pública, is twofold. On the one hand, the patient gets a personalized treatment and, on the other, the administration optimizes the available resources and promotes research.

From a scientific and health point of view, the project will crystallize into a platform that will solve two challenges. First of all, the challenge of achieving an assisted interface for direct communication between citizens and the health system. Second, the project seeks to develop tools to support biomedical decision and predictive data analysis.

In addition, the project seeks to make it easier for medical staff to monitor the evolution and prevent aggravations and relapses, improve social and health care, optimize referrals to health centers (especially hospitals), reduce clinical variability and have studies with multiple data focused, not only on the best means but also on the variability of the responses.

The MedP BigData Project has 50% Feder co-financing in the Valencian Community and 85% in the Canary Islands Health Service.