the Pixel 6 are left without a network

If you have a Pixel 6, do not install the December Android patch for now or you will surely be cut off via mobile networks.

The Android December Patch was released by Google about 10 days ago, with a slight delay compared to previous patches of the operating system and only initially available for Pixel smartphones made by Google, something that is no longer a surprise and happens practically always.

In any case, be very careful owners of a brand new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, because the December update for these two smartphones carries with it an annoying surprise in the form of bug, which causes network problems at least in all markets in Europe.

It is not isolated because the failure has been reported in Germany, France, Belgium or Spain, among other countries, where the loss of signal of the Pixel 6 is very evident once the December update is installed, leaving the terminals incommunicado in many cases through mobile networks regardless of the operator the user works with.

This issue can be widely read on Reddit, Google support forums, and even the tracker of errors from the Mountain View giant, although as the colleagues from 9to5Google told us a few hours ago, the exact cause is still unknown and the solution is being worked on.

The Android update for December 2021 is now available, these are its news

The most advanced users of the scene android talked about a possible Google mistake when implementing the update, sending the package A1 instead of A4.

It should be noted, for more information, that the version A1 is designed for global free devices, which are used in operators that do not require specific changes in the software, changes that are implemented to some carriers in version A4.

However, as we mentioned, this problem is reproduced independently of the operator, something that Google has confirmed after acknowledging the failure and reporting on its channels that the software build sent to each specific Pixel 6 is not the problem.

According to representatives of the Californian company both updates have the same features and functionality, so there is no benefit or harm to using one or the other compilation, which all they do is adapt to different operators and to their specific needs in each network.

From Google they recognize the problem and promise a patch as quickly as possible, although they affirm that they have not made a mistake with the compilations as the more advanced users of the Android ‘scene’ speculate.

Google claims to be working on identifying the causes and “actively investigating” this problem, so will provide detailed information and a patch to fix it as soon as they can, as soon as it is available.

There are no further details at this time, so Pixel 6 owners, if you get the December update, don’t install it for now. In case you have, there is a way to go back to a previous patch using a downgradealthough this process requires a factory reset.

We will be attentive to notify you as soon as Google releases the patch with the solution to this major problem!

