The Pope turns 85, exchanges his kindness for a heavy hand and no longer seeks to make friends | Rest of the world

ROME (AP) – Pope Francis celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday, a milestone made all the more remarkable given the coronavirus pandemic, his summer bowel operation, and the weight of history: his predecessor retired at this age and the last pope to live longer. time was Leo XIII more than a century ago.

However, Francis continues on, and has just wrapped up a whirlwind trip to Cyprus and Greece, following his excursions this year to Iraq, Vaquia and Hungary to challenge the pandemic. He has launched an unprecedented two-year consultation with Catholics on how to make the Church more in tune with the laity, and shows no signs of slowing down his campaign to make the post-covid world a more sustainable place from the point of view. from an environmental point of view, more just economically and more fraternal, where priority is given to the poor.

“I see a lot of energy,” said Reverend Antonio Spadaro, one of Francis’ trusted Jesuit communication gurus. “What we are seeing is the natural expression, the fruit of the seeds that it has sown,” he said.

But Francis is also beset by troubles at home and abroad and faces a sustained opposition campaign from the conservative Catholic right. He has responded with the papal equivalent of “No More Mr. Nice Guy.”

That’s the name of a 2003 self-help book written by Dr. Robert A. Glover, who describes what he calls the “good boy syndrome“, a condition in men who seem always to be kind and who try to avoid conflict at all costs.” The good boy “in Francisco has disappeared.

After spending the first eight years of his papacy gently nudging Catholic hierarchs to embrace financial prudence and responsible governance, Francisco got tough this year, and he seems willing to keep it up.

Since his last birthday, Jorge Bergoglio -his real name-, ordered a 10% pay cut for cardinals in general, and cut salaries to a lesser extent for Vatican employees, in an attempt to stem the Vatican’s 50 million euro ($ 57 million) budget deficit.

For fight corruption, imposed a cap of 40 euros ($ 45) on gifts for Holy See staff. And he passed a law allowing cardinals and bishops to be criminally prosecuted by the Vatican’s secular court, setting the stage for the high-profile trial now underway against his former close adviser, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, on related charges. with finances.

Outside the Vatican He hasn’t made many new friends, either.

After passing a law for 2019 that establishes the way in which cardinals and bishops can be investigated for cover-up of sexual abuse, last year saw nearly a dozen Polish Episcopal heads roll.

Francis also approved the limitation of the mandates of the leaders of the lay Catholic movements to try curb their abuses of power, which has led to the forced removal of influential church leaders. He recently accepted the resignation of the Archbishop of Paris after a media storm in which government and personal improprieties were alleged.

“In the last year, Pope Francis has accelerated its reform efforts putting real teeth into the church’s canon law regarding finances, “said the Rev. Robert Gahl, director of the Church Management Program at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

“As his birthday is celebrated, Vatican observers are also looking for more concrete signs of compliance with the new Pope’s rules, especially from those who report directly to him within the Vatican,” he said in an email, noting that it is needed. a change in culture along with the new Francis rules and regulations.

Despite Francis’s hard line, on Friday morning he received birthday applause from cardinals, bishops and priests of the Holy See who joined him for an Advent meditation.

But if there was one thing Francis did this past year that irritated his critics, it was his decision in July to revert to his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, and return to impose restrictions on the celebration of the old Latin mass.

Francis said he had to take action because Benedict’s 2007 decision to allow a freer celebration of the ancient rite had divided the Church and been exploited by conservatives.

“Some wanted me dead“Francisco said of his critics.

Speaking to fellow Jesuits in Slovakia in September, Francis confided that he knew that his 10-day hospital stay in July for surgery to remove 33 centimeters (about 13 inches) of his large intestine had sparked momentum among Catholics. Conservatives eager for a new Pope.

“I know that there were even meetings between priests who thought that the Pope was in a worse state than was said,” he told the Jesuits, in comments that were later published in the Jesuit magazine La Civilta Cattolica, approved by the Vatican. “They were preparing the conclave“, he assured at the time.

It may not have been, but if history is any guide, those priests would not have been wrong to have at least discussed the perspective.

Benedict was 85 when he resigned in February 2013, becoming the first pope to resign in 600 years and paving the way for the election of Francis. Although he was in good health at the time, Benedict said he simply did not have the strength to continue.

Before him, John Paul II died at 84 and John Paul I died at 65 after only 33 days in office. In fact, all 20th century popes died aged 80 or younger, with the exception of Leo XIII, who was 93 years old when he died in 1903.

Early in his pontificate, Francis predicted a short papacy, lasting two or three years, and credited Benedict with having “opened the door” to future papal retirements.

But the Argentine Jesuit made it clear after his surgery in July that resigning “didn’t even cross my mind.”

That is good news for Sister Nathalie Becquart, one of the most important women in the Vatican.

Francis has appointed her to help organize the two-year consultation process with Catholics around the world that will end with a meeting of bishops, known as a synod. You know well what the Pope is facing in his attempt to make the Church a less clerical and more lay-centered institution.

“It is a call for change”, he said at a conference this week. “And we can say that It is not an easy road”.