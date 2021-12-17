The Prosecutor’s Office seeks to link Raphy Pina with the residence of the Caguas Real urbanization | Federal

On the fourth day of trial against the music producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina Nieves, the prosecution focused its efforts on proving financial documentation that links the accused to the residence in the Caguas Real urbanization, where they found the two firearms that are the object of the federal judgment.

However, on Wednesday night, the defense of Pina Nieves presented a motion to exclude from the presentation of evidence a telephone call because it understood that if published, “could generate negative publicity that at this stage of the trial, could excessively prejudice the substantial rights of the accused ”.

At the beginning of yesterday’s hearing, Judge Francisco Besosa took cognizance of the defense brief and prosecutors María Montañez Concepción and José Ruiz also indicated that they are aware of the filing. Judge Besosa ordered the state to respond within 24 hours. The brief presented by the defense does not detail to whom the call is or when it was carried out.

They intercepted calls

The prosecution focused on validating the call interception process carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against Pina Nieves.

To do this, they sat on the witness stand the records custodian of the AT&T company (now Liberty), Julio Meléndez and his counterpart for the T-Mobile company, Ricardo Leal, on the search warrants they received.

From Meléndez’s testimony, it appears that AT&T received a court order to intercept telephone calls from a number assigned to Pina Nieves in the order. That interception lasted from March 6, 2020 to April 5 of the same year.

To questions from the prosecutor Montañez Concepción, Meléndez stressed that with the information presented by the prosecution in the order, he cannot validate that the phone number corresponds to Pina Nieves.

Although the prosecutor presented an invoice issued by the Gómez Hermanos Kennedy concessionaire with the same telephone number in the order and on behalf of Pina Nieves, to questions from the defense attorney, María Domínguez, Meléndez maintained that she could not guarantee the validity of the information of the invoice issued by the company dedicated to the sale of cars.

For his part, Leal testified that they received two court orders to intercept a phone number other than AT&T. According to the order received by that company, the number was assigned to the company Rogelio y Asociados and that first order authorized the interception of calls from February 5 to March 4. A second warrant authorized another interception period beginning March 6 and ending 30 days later.

Prosecutor Montañez Concepción produced a copy of a Global Mattress invoice that contains the same number as the search warrant. On the invoice, the number that was the object of the order appears and the name of Joed Romero.

The next two witnesses for the prosecution were FBI employees who testified about the process carried out to tap the phone numbers that were the subject of the search warrant.

From the testimony of Jamal King, FBI supervisory agent attached to the Operational Technology Division, it emerged that the recordings of intercepted calls are monitored in real time, stored in a surveillance center and assigned a kind of “digital signature” .

The other FBI witness was Melissa Duttenhoeffer, custodian of electronic surveillance records and assigned to the Miami office, which also offers services to Puerto Rico, and some cities in the state of Florida such as Jacksonville and Tampa.

Duttenhoeffer testified that she was the one who received the recordings of the telephone conversations and made four copies on CD, two for evidence and two for discovery, to be used in the case.

They seek to link it with the house of Caguas

With the testimony of Carlos Xavier Peña García, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with offices in Caguas, the prosecution once again linked Pina Nieves with the Caguas Real residence.

However, although Peña García claimed to have provided his services to Pina Nieves to prepare two compiled financial statements -one personal and another for the purpose of acquiring a bank loan- the CPA also specified that the information used to assemble the documents was not provided directly by the music producer, but by his representatives, admitting that he never met with him for these steps.

With the financial statements, the prosecution also demonstrated that Pina Nieves is the main shareholder in several companies, in addition to World Music Latino Corp.

Ruiz focused the witness’s attention on the line of residences and real estate assets contained in the financial report, indicating the property in Caguas Real as the residence of Pina Nieves.

However, the defense attorney, Francisco Rebollo Casalduc, stressed that the report does not specify whether Pina Nieves actually lived in that residence in Caguas Real, so Ruiz questioned the witness what is the difference between the line of residence and the line of real estate assets. “The difference is that the residence, typically, is where the person resides,” replied Peña García.

“Whose responsibility was it to provide true and accurate information to prepare this report?” Ruiz asked in English, to which the CPA responded that the responsibility was Pina Nieves.

Rebollo Casalduc returned to ask if the indicated information was provided by representatives of Pina Nieves, to which Peña García answered affirmatively. Ruiz, however, returned with a single question: “Do you have any reason to believe that Raphy Pina’s representatives planted false information for that report?”, To which the witness answered no.

With the last witness of the day, Héctor García Hernández, custodian of records at First Bank, the prosecution corroborated that a series of checks issued by Pina for different amounts were payments for maintenance services, mortgage, electricity, gardening and residential fees with memoranda that They specified that the service was for the residence in Caguas Real.

In her cross-examination, Ms. Domínguez brought to the witness’s attention four checks addressed to the Electric Power Authority: the first, dated August 4, 2015 and for the amount of $ 810.36; August 10, 2015, $ 840.61; December 2, 2018, $ 84.48 and March 2, 2020, $ 67.92.

After the noon break, Natalia Gutiérrez Batista, better known as “Natti Natasha”, and partner of the music producer, arrived at the court. Gutiérrez Batista left the court with Pina Nieves and stated that they were calm, that she was taking care of her children and her appearance responded to her desire to support her husband.

“What we have maintained is a positive family environment. We are all more united than ever, that is the most important thing and supporting his father, “said the singer.

The trial will continue next Monday at 9 in the morning.