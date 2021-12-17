The second round of the Concachampions crosses are confirmed

The Concachampions defined the crosses for the matches of the round of 16.

The Concacaf Champions League learned today afternoon the confrontations of the round of 16, where the teams central americans met their rivals, in which he highlights the confrontations that the Costa Rican clubs will have, Saprissa will play against Pumas of Mexico Y Saints of Guápiles versus New York City of the MLS.

With regard to the only Honduran Motagua, will play versus Seattle Sounders of the MLS, on the other hand, the Guatemalan squads, Communications Y Guastatoya, will have as opponents Colorado Rapids American and Lion of Mexico, respectively, in the matches that will begin to be played in February.

These are the matches of the round of 16:

Guastatoya vs Leon

Motagua vs Seattle Sounders

Communications vs Colorado Rapids

Saints Guápiles vs New York City

Saprissa vs Pumas

Cavaly vs New England Revolution

Santos Laguna vs Montreal

Forge vs Cruz Azul

The Concachampions 2022 is scheduled to start his round of 16 of the February 15 to 17, While the Grand finale is to be played on May 7. Concacaf will announce the official schedule of the meetings in the coming days.

The clubs central americans They managed to qualify for this competition for being among the best five teams in the Concacaf League 2021, contest that yesterday managed to win Communications Guatemala for the first time in its history.