The six teams that have been interested in Kris Bryant

Outfielder / third baseman Kris bryant is one of the most coveted free agents today, before the work stoppage, certain teams were behind his services in the MLB.

It is expected that when the MLB, CCA and MLBPA reach an agreement, Kris Bryant will continue to take calls from the following teams

Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies

Seattle Mariners

Anaheim Angels

San Diego Padres

New York Mets

According to @JonHeyman, the Mets are “in on” Kris Bryant. The other teams that are in on Bryant: Mariners, Angels, Padres, Rockies, Phillies.

Bryant signing with the Seattle Mariners or Colorado Rockies would mean that he will be the veteran of both franchises, around him is that they will begin to rebuild the whole.

The Philadelphia Phillies want to unite Bryce Harper with Kris Bryant, two who have been MVPs and who also have a great friendship, both come from Las Vegas.

The possible arrival of Bryant to the Angels is also somewhat difficult, who carry the contracts of Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Anthony Rendon and the rest of the team. Should that happen, Jared Shaw would be the starting first baseman, Upton goes to RF, Trout to CF and Bryant to LF. However, payroll is a big hurdle.

The team that tends to reach the least either because of the sacrifice made by both parties is the New York Mets, who have already strengthened third base and their outfield, have Dominic Smith, Starling Marte and Mark Canha. An arrival of Kris Bryant would complicate things for one of the current outfielders, surely it would be Canha.