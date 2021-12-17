The Son Jarocho community flourishes in Queens, New York | Univision 41 New York WXTV

QUEENS, NY – To reach a fandango is to listen to it first. Then it’s seeing people dancing to the rhythm of they are jarocho ––A musical genre of Veracruz Mexico– – singing and having a drink.
In other times it would be totally normal to run into one of these parties in the Big Apple, but the pandemic put a stop to this already many other live events in all the city.
In Queens, the Jarocho community especially felt the cancellations, and the isolation, since the genre depends on the events that are built around the community. But just as the pandemic took away opportunities, it also created new possibilities and a space for reflection. Today, the community begins to flourish again.
The origins of son jarocho
Son jarocho is a traditional musical genre from the coast of the Gulf of Mexico that was born in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. It has been influenced throughout the centuries by Spanish music, African rhythms, and indigenous Mexican rhythms.
He is known for his fandangos, which are community parties where everyone plays music, sings, dances and participates in one way or another. But all that came to a halt due to the pandemic.
In Queens, their greatest development occurred in the middle of 2000 when a group called Semilla was formalized and it was there that they germinated the groups of Radio Jarocho and Jarana Beat who today are considered important groups on the east coast of the United States.
These groups are well known in this area, and have had presentations lately in places like the NY Son Jarocho Festival, Terraza 7, the Brooklyn Folk Festival, Governors Island, among other locations.
The son jarocho sounds loud in Queens
Julia del Palacio is a member of Radio Jarocho. For her and the other members of the gang, the pandemic brought challenges. “Radio Jarocho used to tour a lot before the pandemic. We were traveling all the time, especially up the east coast… And so of course it stopped completely. “
“I feel like, personally, each of the gang members had their own challenges with the pandemic. As we dispersed, our bass player moved to California, the requintero spent time in Vermont. [Yo] I was trying to keep my job, you know, because people were getting laid off, everywhere. Fortunately I kept my job ”.
For Sinuhé Padilla, a member of Jarana Beat, the pandemic gave them the opportunity to collaborate with people remotely they couldn’t before. “We started doing Zoom meetings once a week to get together, and then twice a week. The people of Veracruz begin to connect with [nuestro grupo] and the people of Miami and some friends who were in Costa Rica connected from there, then they began to connect to more people, expanding those limits ”.
At this time the live performances resume, either outdoors or with restrictions if they are indoors. This presents new opportunities for members of Son Jarocho communities to begin sharing their experiences during the pandemic and for some who met online to meet in person for the first time.
The fandangos: a space to heal after the pandemic
María Puente, a young 19-year-old student, began learning son jarocho at the beginning of this year and attending various fandangos that would be organized during the summer. She sees this musical genre as a form of healing.
“For me, when I was finally able to go out and join the fandanguera community, that was the bright spaces,” said María, adding that these events are important for their social value, which after confinement and isolation are necessary.
What is clear is that the pandemic has allowed culture to be appreciated in a way that the fast-paced and scheduled modern lifestyle prevented from doing so.
Julia reflects: “It made us rethink and reevaluate the importance of culture and the importance of the people who make it.” In his point of view, this is one of the reasons why people are happy to have live music back.
Also the public is grateful to have live music back because they realized what would happen if they lost it or how important it was in their lives.
Vaccines have definitely helped bring back people’s confidence to attend live events and for groups to organize events.
Winter brings a new uncertainty
New York City has made an effort to reopen the city by imposing vaccination requirements for all indoor public activities. These requirements have helped by serving as a guide for organizers to plan events.
For María it was clear that fandangos and live events are very important. “I found myself a place where I could connect with other people, almost with another language through sound. These are the places where I can heal the dark that has built up within me.
As winter rolls in, people hold their breath and hope that next year will be better than last. Uncertainty has already been sown, since the events cannot be outdoors due to the cold, and the news is full of the spread of omicron, the new strain of covid-19, bringing with it new closures and cancellations.
Meanwhile, it is difficult to see this uncertainty when you find yourself in a presentation of son jarocho in a place like Terraza 7. Where the cold and the pandemic are momentarily forgotten by being warmly received by the community and the music that fills the heart. Where the night is long, and the party doesn’t stop until the police come to stop it.
